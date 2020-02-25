What Happened To Peter Weber's Forehead? Details About His Facial Injury

Famous American TV personality Peter Weber is currently making many headlines as the finale of the 24th season of a popular TV show The Bachelor is around the corner. The Bachelor's current season was quite adventurous for Peter Weber as he got an opportunity to romance and find his lady love among the 13 participants. Amidst the season, Peter Weber also made headlines but not for the show. He met with an accident and later the audience and fans were eagerly waiting to know what exactly happened to Peter's forehead. Here are the details if you are trying to know how Peter Weber got a scar on his forehead while shooting for The Bachelor:

READ | 'Love Island' To 'The Bachelor': Top Dating Shows Other Than 'Splitsvilla' You Can Watch

What happened to Peter's forehead?

Reportedly, the 27-year-old leading man was playing golf in Costa Rica and split his forehead open after falling with two cocktail glasses in hand. As per a report published by a leading entertainment portal, Peter went to step on the cart but fell. After the incident, he travelled for two hours to get emergency surgery. The report also states that he received 22 stitches during the operation. Reportedly, the accident happened just one day prior to the arrival of the women competing for his love.

READ | 'The Bachelor' Fame Colton Underwood And Cassie's Adorable Pictures Should Not Be Missed

Later The Bachelor host Chris Harrison reportedly said that Peter suffered a freak accident and got a cut on his head. Further, he added that he got stitches but is alright. Talking about Peter Weber's look, Harrison added that he still looks dashing and handsome.

READ | Netflix Original 'The Last Thing He Wanted' Fails To Impress; Fans Call It 'confusing'

Interestingly, as soon as the news of Peter Weber's accident broke on the internet, The Bachelor fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Even after Chris Harrison's statements, fans were not satisfied as Peter's social media handles were quiet for a few weeks. In the recent posts of Peter Weber, it is difficult to spot the scar as it is covered and touched up with make-up.

READ | Sarah Hyland Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Criticising Ariel Winter's Body-con Dress

(Cover Image Courtesy: Peter Weber Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.