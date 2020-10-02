Netflix India Introduces In-house Genius Who Answers Questions About 'Money Heist', 'Dark'

Netflix India has dished out yet another exciting news for fans and movie buffs. Netflix took to their respective social media handle on Thursday, October 1, 2020, to reveal a piece of news that has got fans super excited about it. In the post, Netflix has introduced an in-house genius who has all the answers to the plot questions from ‘Dark’ to ‘Money Heist’. And the Netflix genius is none other than child actor Aakshath Das.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix shared a video of Aakshath Das where he is seen answering some of the most difficult plot scenes from shows like Dark, Money Heist, Sacred Games, Upside Down, and many more. The video starts off by him giving advice saying, “If you don’t have a smart thing to ask, don’t ask at all”. He then goes on to say that the Netflix team has asked him to answer some tough questions to which even they don’t have the answer. And then he opens a box of questions from various Netflix series. The video ends with him being on a video call with the Professor from Money Heist. He is heard telling the Professor that he has come to fill in his shoes, to which Professor says, “stay in your limits”.

Along with the video, Netflix also went on to pen a sweet caption for the video. The caption read as, “Important PSA. We now have our very own adorable search engine: @mersalakshath”. Watch the video below:

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. The post also went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for his Intelligent Quotient. While some went on to call him the Indian version of Sherlock Holmes. Check out a few comments below.

About Aakshath’s upcoming movie

Serious Men, written by Bhavesh Mandalia and helmed by Sudhir Mishra. The film stars Aakshath Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Indira Tiwari in lead roles. The movie is based on a novel of the same name that tells the story of a poor Dalit man. This guy lives with his family in the slums and is exhausted from his financial condition. He then comes up with a plan to earn cash quickly by turning his son into a celebrity. The Serious Men novel was critically acclaimed and won the 2011 PEN Open Book Award.

