What Happened To Taylor Lautner? Where Is Jacob Black From 'Twilight' Film Franchise Now?

For the longest time, all the Twilight fans have been wondering, "what happened to Taylor Lautner?" after the blockbuster film trilogy about vampires was concluded in 2012. After garnering global acclaim and fame by essaying the role of Jacob Black in the Twilight film series, Lautner has majorly taken up low-key roles in films & TV shows and has been staying away from the spotlight, quite evidently. However, if you too are wondering where is Taylor Lautner now, then read on to know about the same in detail.

What Happened to Taylor Lautner?

For everyone who wants to know about Taylor Lautner's movies and his upcoming ventures, according to a recent report by The U.S. Sun, the 28-year-old has fortunately not bid adieu to his acting career although he hasn't appeared in any films or television shows in the past couple of years. The Hollywood heartthrob kickstarted his career as an actor by appearing in comedy shows including The Bernie Mac Show & My Wife and Kids and also starred in popular films such as Shadow Fury and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. However, he went on to become a global icon after he played one of the lead roles in the Twilight film franchise.

On a personal front, he has been dating Taylor Dome since 2018. About Taylor Lautner's girlfriend, she is a registered nurse and a social media influencer, who shares two dogs with him. The People's Choice Award-winning actor doesn't miss out on any opportunities to shell out major couple goals online with ladylove Taylor by posting mushy photos with the latter on Instagram, quite often. He also spent the New Year's Eve with his girlfriend this year and shared how he welcomed 2021 by spending quality time with the latter and their four-legged companions through Instagram.

Check out Taylor Lautner's Instagram post below:

On the career front, Taylor Lautner's career has taken a dip after the Twilight series came to an end. While his 2011 film Abduction didn't manage to impress the audience and couldn't mint enough money at the box office either, his 2015's film The Ridiculous 6 also failed at doing so. The 2016 film Run the Tide marked Taylor's last big-screen appearance while after starring in 2018's TV series Cuckoo, the actor hasn't appeared on-screen at all.

