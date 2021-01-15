What Happened To Duranice Pace? Find Out Where Is The Gospel Singer Now

Duranice Pace, an American Gospel Singer who had moved the hearts of many people, passed away on Thursday, January 14. Pace was the oldest of Atlanta’s acclaimed sibling gospel group the ‘Anointed Pace Sisters.’ The sisters did live up to their name, with voices that touched the hearts of anyone who had heard them sing. The anointed sisters were introduced to the world only a few years ago, thanks to social media. The video clip had turned her into a viral internet sensation. In the viral clip, she sang the words, "I'll always be thankful" to some of her siblings on Thanksgiving. Find out what happened to Duranice Pace.

What happened to Duranice Pace?

The heartbreaking news of Duranice Pace’s death was broken by her friend Shiba Russell. Russell took to Twitter on January 15 to inform Duranice’s fans that the singer had passed away. In the tweet, Russell writes that she had last spoken to Pace on December 15, when Pace was hospitalized. Many fans have speculated on Twitter that she was sick.

Was Duranice Pace sick?

When Pace appeared on Steve Harvey’s show in 2019, she had revealed that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and had been attending physicians who had given her three years to live. According to a report in iHeartRadio, Duranice Pace's illness was the cause of her death. Pace passed away at the age of 63, due to complications related to her long-standing illness. The report reveals that Bettie Ann Pace, the mother of the sisters, died last year at the age of 82. Duranice Pace's death shocked many fans.

The Anointed Pace sisters

According to a report in IMDb, the group is made up of nine sisters. Here are the group members: Duranice Pace (May 13, 1958 – January 14, 2021, Phyllis Yvonne Pace (born February 22, 1959), June Lorraine Pace–Martin (born February 13, 1960), LaShun Pace (born September 7, 1961), Melonda Pace (born December 10, 1963), Dejuaii Pace (born April 24, 1965) and Leslie Renee. Many fans mourned the loss of the vibrant singer on Twitter.

The Pace sisters were a religious bunch

Another report in the Huffington Post reveals that the Pace sisters are a religious bunch. They were raised in a strict Pentecostal family, sing gospel professionally. Duranice Pace and her sisters have travelled across the United States for 15 years sharing their love of God through song. Yet each of these Pace sisters was carrying a burden that weighed her down both emotionally and physically. For DeJuaii, it is her homosexuality. For Duranice it was cancer, which she had been battling for the last 13 years.

