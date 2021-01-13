What Happened To Big Mike On 'Unpolished'? Find Out Where Is The Reality TV Star

The reality television show Unpolished is one of its kind. The show revolves around the Long Island beauty and nail scene. The TLC reality show focuses on the family-owned Salon Martone in Elwood. On the show, fans see that sisters Bria (hair and makeup) and Lexi Martone (nails) are the central figures on the show, and their grandma, Foxy assists them around the salon. Season 1 of the show showcased a lot of the Martone family drama and also featured regular throes of running a business. Find out what happened to Big Mike on Unpolished?

What happened to Big Mike on 'Unpolished'?

Big Mike was one of the most loved personalities of the show. He was Lexi and Bria's father. However, a recent report in Deadline states that Big Mike will be absent in Unpolished season 2. The report further reveals that Lexi and Bri’s father passed away between filming Seasons 1 and 2. According to the beauty experts social media handle, their father passed away in the Spring of 2020. Both the sisters have been very candid on social media about their shared devastation regarding his passing.

TLC is incredibly saddened at the passing of “Big Mike” Martone, beloved father, grandfather, and patriarch of the Martone family. Our love and condolences go out to the entire Unpolished family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QkibvdM4VV — TLC Network (@TLC) May 11, 2020

What was the cause of Big Mike's death?

The Martone family patriarch Mike, was a longtime plumber. The reality television star passed away in May of 2020. The news was later confirmed by TLC, when they tweeted, “TLC is incredibly saddened at the passing of 'Big Mike' Martone, beloved father, grandfather, and patriarch of the Martone family. Our love and condolences go out to the entire Unpolished family at this difficult time.” Bria also took to social media to pay tribute to her late father. She wrote sharing a picture with him on her Instagram, ”RIP to the man I looked at as my Superman! Daddy, to everyone you were BIG MIKE but to me, you were my dad, my hero, my problem solver, my provider, my protector, and the most loving, sweetest, most giving man out there and I can't even believe that you're gone!" she wrote. "It doesn't even feel real that you're not with us anymore!”

The cause of death was never publicly revealed. However another report in a publication called TV Shows Ace claimed that he had passed away from cancer, but this has not been confirmed. There have been speculations claiming that he passed away from COVID-19. While Lexi and Bria are yet to disclose the cause of his death, it remains to be seen if the Martone sisters will discuss what happened to their dad on the show’s second season.

Big Mike's net worth

The reality TV star's net worth has not been revealed so far. However, one thing is evident that most of his wealth came from his time on the TLC show Unpolished. He appeared alongside his daughters and extended family on the show.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

