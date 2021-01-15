What Happened To The Bella Twins Mom? Details About Kathy Laurinaitis' Surgery

Nikki and Brie Bella’s mother made headlines last year due to her health concerns. The Bella sisters had regularly shared updates about her health on their Instagram last year for their fans. However, a lot of people are still confused about what happened to the Bella Twins mom and have been searching for terms like what happened to Nikki and Brie Bella mom. For all the people who are still thinking about What happened to Nikki and Brie Bella mom, here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened to Total Bellas mom?

According to a report by Distractify, Nikki and Brie Bella’s mother Kathy Laurinaitis underwent major surgery in June last year. The doctors had found a blueberry sized tumour on her brain stem. The operation was successful and she was discharged from the hospital too.

What happened to the Bella Twins mom?

Kathy was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in February last year. It is a condition that refers to weakness or paralysis which affects one side of the face. The report added that it tends to develop in under two days and in most cases improves after around nine months. However, Kathy’s symptoms turned worse over time. One morning in June last year, she woke up feeling extremely dizzy with her face paralyzed. She was rushed to the hospital.

In an episode of The Bellas Podcast titled Bellas Baby Shower!, Brie talked about the incident. The sisters shared that doctors were hesitant to perform the procedure because of the COVID-19 pandemic implications. However, they went ahead but the operation went on much longer than expected. Fortunately, the procedure and operation turned out to be successful. Brie had revealed that her mother is now on the road to recovery.

Last year Nikki Bella and Brie Bella had shared updates about their mother’s health and surgery on their official Instagram handles. Nikki Bella had shared a series of pictures of mother and penned down and emotional caption to talk about Kathy’s brain surgery. She had asked her fans to pray for the health of her mother. Nikki Bella had also posted a video message for her followers to announce that her mother had a successful surgery. She thanked them all for their love and prayers and the surgeons who took care of her mother. Here is a look at Nikki Bella’s Instagram.

