What Happened To The Original Jake From 'State Farm' Commercial?

The famous football championship held every year, Super Bowl holds a special place in the hearts of the fans. While there is quite a buzz around the singers who would perform at halftime, the commercials shown during the league are also quite well know. One such commercial is the State Farm’s 30-second commercial which debuted in 2011.

Original State Farm commercial

The agent selling the insurance in the advertisement became famous as Jake from State Farm commercial. However, in 2020 the ad was aired during the league ones again, but this time the world witnessed a different Jake in the State Farm commercial. Here is what happened to Jake from the older version of the advertisement.

New State Farm commercial

What happened to Jake from State Farm?

In 2011, when the ad won the hearts of their fans, Jake from State Farm became a well-known face. However, it has been revealed that the person who played Jake in the commercial was, in fact, an actual agent who worked in the firm. The new Jake, however, is a professional actor.

As quoted in a popular website, the assistant Vice-president of Marketing from State Farm, Patti Morris stated that the original Jake was great at delivering the signature like ‘Uh…Khakis’. However, the role of Jake has been expanded and has become very demanding. It has also been reported that the need for a professional actor was hence necessary.

According to reports, Jake will feature being his naturally helpful self in many culturally relevant situations. It was further revealed that the company used an updated voice to tap into the events that are necessary for the audiences. However, the old Jake does feature in the new advertisement where he plays the role of the new Jake's neighbour.

