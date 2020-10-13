What Happened To Tovino Thomas? Read Details About The Actor's Injury

Tollywood actor Tovino Thomas is among the well-known actors in the film industry. The actor has starred in films like Theevandi, Mayaanadhi, Ennu Ninte Moideen and many more. The actor, recently resumed shooting for his upcoming film. However, during the shoot, the actor suffered a serious injury and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Chennai hospital. Here’s a look at, what happened to Tovino Thomas.

Tovino Thomas is said to have sustained an internal injury after getting a kick in his stomach while filming for his upcoming film Kala. The actor, however, ignored the pain and continued to shoot until the pain became unbearable. The actor’s cousin Sinto Varghese told Gulf News that, Tovino complained of stomach pain two days ago and thought that the pain would go away on its own. But when he went to the hospital, he discovered there was internal bleeding and was then sedated to ensure that he was rested.

However, on Monday, the actor took to Facebook to inform fans that he has been discharged from the hospital and is feeling much better. He wrote, “I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also, thanks to everyone who supported me – colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care.”

He also added saying that he felt positive seeing the messages and calls from fans and friends. He also revealed that the incident makes him take better care of himself. Tovino also said that he hopes to get back to work and keep entertaining fans with good movies. He concluded saying, “Till then I’ll rest and enjoy your love. Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted!”

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film titled, Kurup. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sobhita Dhulipala and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles. The movie will revolve around the life of the most celebrated criminal of Kerala - Sukumara Kurup. The makers have not yet revealed any details about the film.

