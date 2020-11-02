What Happened To Travis Scott's Instagram? Here Are Two Possible Theories Behind It

Travis Scott has reportedly deleted his Instagram account after he was trolled by fans for his Halloween costume. The American rapper had uploaded a picture of himself in a Batman suit inspired by Michael Keaton. But, when Scott did not get the appreciation for his efforts, he went off the photo-sharing platform.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

What happened to Travis Scott's Instagram?

Travis Scott is very popular among social media users and thousands of netizens react to his posts regularly. Recently, he took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself in his Halloween costume. But the account of Travis Scott can't be seen on Instagram now as he has apparently deleted it.

ComicBook.com reported that the American rapper could not keep his cool this time when netizens started trolling him for not getting his costume on point. Travis Scott posed in a Batman-inspired costume next to his brown vehicles. While the costume was well-executed and elaborate, the rapper was mocked for not getting the colour right. The costume was brown instead of the black one that the fictional character Batman wears.

Travis Scott dressed as Batman for halloween ðŸ¦‡ pic.twitter.com/WqWbgMLwXj — ðŸŽª (@RodeoTheAlbum) November 1, 2020

How did netizens react to Travis Scott's Halloween costume?

The ire and confusion caused on social media led to many netizens comparing the costume of Travis Scott to that of a costume of a cockroach. Numerous other netizens passed remarks about the staging of the photo where the rapper was seen wearing the same hue of brown to that of the vehicles he owns. Check out some of the comments on Twitter below -

Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea pic.twitter.com/wDYUujGPvH — Jose Saenz (@3315Saenz) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott deleted his Instagram after fans clowned his Batman costume by saying things like “Cockroach” and “Dookie Man”. pic.twitter.com/TgQuMZLn9z — Natasha (@ndelriego) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott deactivates account to tease fans?

While this was the biggest theory that fans have come up with claiming why Travis Scott deactivated his Instagram account, there is one more theory that is doing the rounds on social media. According to a report in ComicBook.com, a number of fans on social media think that he has deactivated his account to tease that his new music number will release soon. Recently, the rapper had launched his latest single, Franchise (Remix) and it had taken the social media by a storm.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

The song has gone viral on social media. It has received over 32 million views on YouTube and was well-received by fans and critics alike. Listen to the song below -

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.