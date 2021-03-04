What Happened To Vanessa Guillen? Details About Her Tragic Disappearance

This April will mark one year since the Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen disappeared from her post. Ever since she disappeared, the investigation has been going on about what exactly happened to her. Cecily Aguilar is the woman who is accused of helping her boyfriend and Army Specialist Aaron Robinson of disposing Vanessa Guillen’s body. A lot of people are still curious to know about what happened to Vanessa Guillen and how did she disappear. For all the people who are wondering about Vanessa Guillen and her disappearance, here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened to Vanessa Guillen?

According to a report by nytimes.com, specialist Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 around noon in the parking lot of her squadron’s headquarters at Fort Hood. During the investigation, it was found that the last person she texted was U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson.

According to Special Agent Damon Phelps of the Criminal Investigation Command, Robinson was not superior to Vanessa Guillen and he was not in her chain of command. A witness had mentioned that Vanessa Guillen left the arms room where she was working and went to the arms room which was controlled by Robinson. She had gone there to confirm serial numbers for weapons and equipment, the complaint said.

Robinson later said that after he read her the serial numbers and giving her the paperwork, he believed she left to go to the motor pool, according to court documents. According to the complaint, two witnesses later shared that they had seen Robinson coming out of the arms room as he was pulling a large tough box with wheels that appeared to be very heavy in weight.

Also Read | What Happened To GoodTimesWithScar? Why Is He In A Wheelchair?

Also Read | What Happened To Carl On Gold Rush? Fans Concerned About Carl Rosk's Health

Vanessa Guillen's death

On July 2, prosecutors had announced a charge in the case detailing accusations that Specialist Vanessa Guillen was killed by another soldier who later tried to dispose of her body. The accused soldier was identified as Aaron Robinson, 20, in a federal complaint. Specialist Aaron Robinson killed himself with a pistol a few days before the charge was announced. The authorities then also arrested his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar from Killeen, Texas.

Justice Department officials mentioned in court documents that specialist Robinson had told his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar that he had repeatedly hit Specialist Vanessa Guillen on her head with a hammer, killing her and hid her body in a large box. Vanessa Guillen's death shocked the entire world and the US Army. According to the complaint, the couple had then tried to dismember and burn her remains. Vanessa Guillen's age was 20 years at the time of this incident.

Also Read | What Happened To Tiger Woods? Golf Star's Car Crash Results In Career-threatening Injuries

Also Read | What Happened To Shemida On 'Dr Phil'? An Update On Shemida Since She Appeared In The Show

Vanessa Guillen's family

Cecily Aguilar’s trial was supposed to take place on March 8, 2021. However, according to a report by kcentv.com, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said it was cancelled until further order of the court and the case has been designated as a complex case.

Vanessa Guillen's family lawyer shared that they support any request or recommendations by the U.S. Attorney Office for a good investigation and a fair trial. But he also believed that justice delayed is justice denied. He further added that he hopes and prays that they find out really what happened and justice will be served quickly.

Vanessa Guillen's family members also spoke about the incident. Her sister Myra shared that there has been no change and no justice and hopefully this new year will be different than the last one and they start seeing change as soon as possible.

Image Credits: vanessaguillenrembering Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.