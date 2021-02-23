What Happened To Shemida On 'Dr Phil'? An Update On Shemida Since She Appeared In The Show

In season 13 of Dr Phil, Kirsten Shemida first appeared on Dr Phil's show as one of the patients. She claimed she suffered from over 70 different health issues. Read on to know more about what happened to Shemida on Dr Phil.

What Happened to Shemida on Dr Phil? A Shemida Update

Also Read: Morgan Stewart Of Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills Fame Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

In this Shemida update, let's look at Dr Phil's patient and how she's doing now. When she first arrived on the show she claimed she couldn't leave her bedroom because of her health issues. Her family, however, thought differently. Her family said on the show that she was a 'dramatic hypochondriac' who was addicted to her opioid medication.

At the time of appearing on the show, Shemida was 18 years of age and she was 7 months pregnant. Her parents also claimed that John was abusive and controlling towards her. Dr Phil had asked her a very serious question on the show, ''Do you think this has gotten a grip on you to point that you have stopped being Shemida and started being a patient? Has your identity become a sick person?''

Also Read: Shelley Duvall Recalls Enduring A "very Hard" Time In Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining'

She appeared to have taken his words seriously and wanted to turn her life around. Shemida returned to Dr Phil show in 2019, completely recovered from her issues and living a stable life as a single mother. “After the show I completely left John. I’ve never talked to him again,” Shemida said when she returned to the Dr Phil show, “I got very intense counselling and I can only thank you for helping me. You’ve totally, 100% saved my life.”

Also Read: Peter Dinklage And Shirley MacLaine To Star In Paul Dektor's 'American Dreamer'

About the Dr Phil Show

Dr Phil is an American talk show created by popular TV host Oprah Winfrey and the lead of the show Phil McGraw. Phil McGraw got his start on the Oprah Winfrey show and soon got his own show. Dr Phil's first episode debuted on September 16, 2002. On his show, Phil McGraw offers counselling and advice to troubled individuals suffering from mental illnesses to help them turn their life around. Dr Phil is a trained clinical and forensic psychologist. He has also come under criticism from many people for his unorthodox way of treating his patients on the show. Many critics on IMDb claim he looks down upon the patients who come to the show and makes fun of them for the audience, instead of helping them.

Also Read: BTS Fan Oli London Appears In 'Dr. Phil', Reveals He Spent $150,000 To Look Like Jimin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.