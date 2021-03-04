What Happened To GoodTimesWithScar? Why Is He In A Wheelchair?

GoodTimesWithScar, or Scar for short, is a popular YouTube channel handled by a disabled gamer Ryan. He boasts over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and 1,00,000 on Twitch. His content consists of tutorials of building landscapes on the Hermitcraft series, which is a part of the popular game Minecraft. Apart from gaming, he also contributes a great deal of time dispensing information on disability and how he deals with it. Let's get to know the YouTuber.

Also Read - A Look At 5 Things You Can Pick Up About Disha Patani's Style From Her YouTube Channel

Also Read - YouTuber Produces Music Using Surfaces And Sounds Of Car; Netizens Amazed

What happened to GoodTimesWithScar?

In 2001, Scar was diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease that affected his nerve cells that control the voluntary muscles in the body. This led him to be confined to a wheelchair as his mobility aid and wear an external oxygen pipe. Before this unfortunate incident, he was a state-level swimmer, having been a part of the top 5 ranks in the state, and a photographer.

On March 3, 2021, Scar informed his fans that he has got an all-new wheelchair. The wheelchair was built and gifted by fellow Youtuber "JerryRigEverything". They designed an all-electric off-road wheelchair that enabled him to drive up to 12MPH on paved roads and even travel through some rough trails. He further taped this lifechanging event and uploaded the moving video of him exploring his neighbourhood that he never did in 15 years due to his condition. He even got to move around his own backyard, which he admitted to not having seen even once since he moved to his home because of his former manual wheelchair.

Fans were happy to see him happy and showered the comment section with heartfelt messages. Many even admitted to shedding tears after seeing him so excited. He is not exactly the most open YouTuber in the community as he spends most of his time making gaming videos where only his voice is revealed. So it was a great sight to get a peek into his life as many were worried about his condition that got aggravated recently due to which he was away from home and the YouTube space for some time.

Watch the video here:

Also Read - BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' Creates New Record By Crossing 1.5 Billion Views On YouTube

Also Read - Who Is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy? Super Bowl Streaker Yuri Andrade Linked To Disgraced YouTuber