What Happened To Carl On Gold Rush? Fans Concerned About Carl Rosk's Health

Discovery’s Gold Rush is in its eleventh season and still going strong. The reality television series follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run mining companies, mostly in the Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada. The 11th season of the show aired in 2020 and the prior seasons also included mining efforts in South America and western North America. Fans largely enjoyed the show’s 11th season but episode 17 of the season, came as a shock to some fans when Carl Rosk, one of the show's leading mechanics was forced to leave the mining show for emergency surgery. Find out what happened to Carl on Gold Rush?

What happened to Carl on Gold Rush?

The Gold Rush cast is no stranger to odd injuries given the nature of their work. Season 11 also saw Johnny slip on a rock, while broken arms and other injuries have also occurred in prior seasons. However when it comes to Carl on Gold Rush, it wasn’t an injury that forced him to take time off the show, it was an illness.

Was Carl Rosk's tumour the reason?

Carl has been on Gold Rush since 2015. Fast forward six years later, he has a familiar face on the Discovery show. Hence, Fans of the show were understandably concerned when it was revealed that Carl would be taking a break from the show in episode 17, to receive emergency surgery. Carl Rosk's health isn’t new to some Gold Rush viewers. A Reddit thread from 2019 discusses how Rick had spoken of Carl’s health problems during season 9 episode 12.

Carl hasn’t spoken publicly about his health, surgery or even cancer. However, A recent Reddit thread has people discussing Carl Rock's health and Reddit user The-Scotsman said: “The tumour was mentioned a year or two ago in a previous season. This is just surgery to get it removed. It’s a positive thing. They said it didn’t go as quickly as normal, but I’d expect he’ll be fine in the end.“ Another Redditor PM-Me-Electrical said: “He talked about having a tumour on his lung and another on his spine, Season 9, Episode 11, so it’s been with him a while.” A report in Reality Tit-Bit also revealed that in Season 9 Episode 11 saw Carl not only stated that he has a tumour, but he also had a breakdown during the show.

