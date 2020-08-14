What Happened To Will Smith? Did He Lose His Front Teeth? Find Out

The 51-year-old American actor Will Smith was seen giving golf lessons to Jason Derulo on Monday, August 11. However, the golf lessons didn’t go as planned. Smith posted a video on his Instagram handle, wherein fans can see that Derulo, swung the golf club and seemingly knocked Will’s front teeth off. The video which was originally being recorded for TikTok ended up going viral on all social media platforms. Read on to find out, “Did Will Smith really lose his teeth?”

What happened to Will Smith?

Will Smith was seen hanging out with the 30-year-old American singer and songwriter Jason Derulo on Monday. In the Instagram video uploaded on Will Smith’s handle, fans can see that the Aladdin actor was giving some golf lessons to his pal. Smith asks Derulo to bend his knees at an appropriate angle as he steps outside of the camera’s frame.

However, before Derulo could strike the golf ball, Smith steps closer to the singer to give him one last tip. But, the singer who was unaware of Will’s presence behind him, unknowingly swings the golf club behind hitting Will Smith in the face. Smith tumbles on ground and groans as he covers his mouth with his hands.

He then removes his hands from his face and reveals his broken front teeth. Smith comically looks at Derulo as he says "my turn", while Derulo Derulo slowly backs away from the incident, telling Smith, "You ought to put some ice on that”.

Did Will Smith lose his teeth?

The style of filming and Will’s reaction in the video makes it evident that the video was staged. While revealing his broken front teeth on the camera, the Aladdin actor is seen suppressing a smile underneath his expression of pain. In May, Jason Derulo had shared a similar video on TikTok where he attempted a "life hack" by trying to eat a cob of corn off a power drill. After starting the drill, Derulo appeared to have started eating the corn, he suddenly stopped with a shout. While looking at the camera in horror Derulo opened his mouth to reveal that he had seemingly chipped off his front teeth.

Here are Will Smith's Upcoming Movies

Will Smith was last seen in the 2019 film Aladdin, starring alongside Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. The 51-year-old actor will be seen in the 2021 film King Richard, which is a biopic focused on Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. The actor will also be seen in Bright 2 and Bad Boys 4.

