Michele Morrone On His Favourite Scenes From '365 Days' And On The Possibility Of A Sequel

Michele Morrone spoke about his recent hit film 365 Days to News18 and the impact it had in his life. He also discussed the possibility of a sequel to his film and his other future projects. The actor spoke about how the film was made and how his music album was created. Michele Morrone shed light upon certain scenes from the film which were his favourite. The actor also spoke about Bollywood and India in general. He further spoke about the possibility for a sequel to 365 Days and mentioned when and if he planned to shoot it anytime soon.

Also Read | Who Is Anna Maria Sieklucka? Find Out If She Is Dating '365 DNI' Co-star Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone speaks about the success of his film and other things

Also Read | Ten Dzień: What Does The '365 DNI' Sequel Hold For All Laura-Massimo Fans?

In an exclusive interview with News18, Michele Morrone spoke about his favourite scene from the film 365 Days. The actor shared that one of the starting scenes with the Americans was one of his favourite scenes in the film. The actor said that he felt that scene was super powerful.

He later added that other than that scene, he also liked the purple room scene. The actor called it an interesting scene and said that he particularly liked that scene as an impactful side to his character was revealed through that scene.

Right after that, Michele Morrone spoke about the probability of the sequel for 365 Days. The actor said that he was “for sure” going to make the sequel to the film. However, he did add that he was planning to begin next year, but he was still cautious about the whole pandemic situation. Michele Morrone assured fans that a sequel for 365 Days would be made soon.

Also Read | Michele Morrone's Photos On Instagram That Remind One Of 365 DNI's Don Massimo

Michele Morrone spoke extensively about his film 365 Days which has been creating a tremendous buzz. The actor also touched upon his music album which has been getting a positive response from his fans and people worldwide. He mentioned that it was during a dinner night with the director of 365 Days when he discussed the idea of the music album.

The actor revealed that the director asked him what his passion was, besides acting. It was then that the actor told the director he loves to sing and to write songs as well. During the interview, he also added that he showed her his bit from the song “Dark Room” and the director loved the song and added it to the film.

Also Read | Michele Morrone Says He Got A 'lot Of Attention' Post The Success Of '365 DNI'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.