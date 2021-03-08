What Happened With Meghan Markle's Flower Girl? Meghan Opens Up About Rift With Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview has finally gone live on CBS All Access’ streaming platform. The two-hour conversation saw Meghan and Harry sit down with Oprah Winfrey and it was revealed that ‘no subject was off-limits.’ The former Royals candidly discussed a lot of shocking incidents that happened to them over the course of their two years in the Royal Household as a married couple. The topics also included a 2018 report that claimed that Meghan had made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding with Prince Harry. The subject of a rift between the two was Meghan Markle’s flower girl’s dress. Find out what happened with Meghan Markle's flower girl dress?

What happened with Meghan Markle's flower girl dress?

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan revealed that while the British tabloids reported that Meghan had made Kate cry, in reality, the reverse had happened. Meghan then said, “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something, yes the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings”. However, quickly clearing the air about the entire incidence, Meghan then said, that Kate had realized that she had hurt Meghan and had apologized.

Meghan said, "She apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing, which is what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone...to just take accountability for it". Meghan then stated that she never got a chance to set the record straight despite the fact that multiple wedding guests had asked her communications team if they could go on record to dispute the story for her. Meghan further revealed more shocking details about the incident. She stated that everyone in the Royal Family and the staff knew that the stories swirling around in the UK tabloids weren’t true but no one bothered to release a statement clearing the issue.

Ever since Harry and Meghan’s wedding, rumours of a rift between Kate and Meghan have been rife. According to Oprah Winfrey Network, Meghan was being shamed in British media for the very same thing for which Kate was being praised. During the interview, Oprah shared an example, of two stories from the British tabloids. There was one in which Kate was celebrated for cradling her baby bump, while another story about Meghan doing the same thing had the headline reading, “Meghan Can't Keep Hands Off Baby Bump for Pride or Vanity."

Meghan further addressed this by saying that the British media was running a narrative of a hero and a villain. On one hand, Kate was being portrayed as a good person, while Meghan's image was being tarnished. There existed a polarity wherein if someone loved Kate they had to hate Meghan. Meghan stated, “if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

