What Is DC Universe Infinite? Here's All You Need To Know If You're An Ardent DC Fan

DC Universe, which was once home to comics, movies and TV shows, will soon become a subscription-based comic book platform under the name 'DC Universe Infinite'. Back in 2018, the comic book publisher DC Comics had launched their monthly subscription service 'DC Universe' which encompassed on-demand shows, movies, comics and some exclusive content as well. However, this year in September, WarnerMedia announced that all the DC Universe's shows and movies will be shifted to HBO Max while the platform will be converted into a comics-only subscription platform by the name DC Universe Infinite.

What is DC Universe Infinite?

DC Comics' streaming platform 'DC Universe Infinite' will be launched on January 21, 2021. The monthly subscription for the comics-only digital platform will be $7.99 whereas the cost of its annual membership will be $74.99. There has been no change in the membership costs of DC Universe Infinite as it's the same as DC Universe. However, if one converts to an Infinite membership or subscribes to the upcoming platform during its pre-ordering window, they will receive a voucher that can be redeemed in any DC Shops for merchandise.

Meanwhile, to watch all the DC original movies and series, one will have to now subscribe to HBO Max as none of the content except for comics will be available on DC Universe's platform post-December 2020. According to Business Insider, slated to release next year, DC Universe Infinite will give its subscribers the access to an astonishing 80 years' worth DC content which comprises over a whopping 24,000 graphic novels, comic books and Black Label titles. Like comic subscription competitors Marvel Unlimited and ComiXology, members of DC Universe Infinite will be able to read old releases anytime at their fingertips, whereas the digital copies of the new releases will be made available six months after their physical copies hit the market.

Furthermore, other than comics there are multiple other perks for subscribing to DC Universe Infinite. Not only will be platform go international post its launch in January next year but also will continue its forums, merchandise store and DC Encyclopedia along with offering members exclusive access to DC events.

