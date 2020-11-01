Did You Know Ryan Reynolds' 'Adventureland' Co-star Jesse Eisenberg Was Also Part Of DC?

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his superhero DC Universe film, Green Lantern released in 2011. In 2009, the actor played a prominent role in Greg Mottola's comedy-drama flick Adventureland. Set in summer 1987, the film also features actors like Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Martin Starr, and Margarita Levieva. Talking about lesser-known facts, did you know lead actor Jesse Eisenberg was also a prominent part of the DC Universe movies? Jesse Eisenberg was seen as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Ryan Reynolds portrayed Green Lantern in Green Lantern. The film wasn't well-received by the audience and critics. In fact, Ryan also joked about the same in his next superhero film Deadpool. The Marvel film was released in 2016 and fortunately, Deadpool was an instant hit. This film was based on Marvel's comic book of the same name. Helmed by Tim Miller, the film also features Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand.

Ryan Reynolds trivia

In the recent past, Ryan Reynolds revealed that his Deadpool character landed him a role in Pokemon Detective Pikachu. In an episode of The IMDb Show, Ryan Reynolds said that the makers of Pokemon Detective Pikachu had approached the former with a completed CGI clip of the animated character of ‘Pikachu’ with his voice dubbed in it. The host asked him what chunk of Ryan’s audio was used in the clip, to which Ryan replied saying it was from Deadpool. He also added that the selected audio worked very well on his character Pikachu. Ryan was quite impressed by the dub. The IMDB Show featured the entire cast of Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds has several films lined up. He was last seen in 6 Underground in 2019. Recently, Deadpool 3 was also announced by the makers. He is also part of the cast ensemble of films like Christmas Carol, Clue, Everday Parenting Tips, Shotgun Wedding. Apart from this, Ryan Reynolds will also be featured in Red Notice and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

