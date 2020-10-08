'Swamp Thing' Cast: Crystal Reed, Virginia Madsen & Other Characters Of DC Universe Movie

Swamp Thing is a superhero horror drama created by Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden for DC Universe. It is based on the character of DC Comics which goes by the same name. It is a story about Abby Arcane who returns home to Marais, Louisiana to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, only to discover the dark, terrifying mysteries of the swamp. The cast of Swamp Thing is led by Teen Wolf fame Crystal Reed. Take a look at the Swamp Thing cast.

Swamp Thing cast

Abby Arcane – Crystal Reed

Crystal Reed portrays the role of Abby Arcane who is a doctor. She returns to her hometown Louisiana to look into a killer swamp-borne virus. Crystal Reed is known for her role as Allison Argent in the series Teen Wolf. She has also appeared in movies like Skyline, Crush, Too Late and Ghostland.

Alec Holland –Andy Bean

Andy Bean portrays the role of a scientist, Alec Holland who works on a Bio-Restorative Formula before Abby’s arrival. This formula by Alec was to help to solve the food shortage. Holland is known for his roles as Greg Knox in Power, Henry Bergen in Here and Now and Stanley Uris in It Chapter Two.

Swamp Thing –Derek Mears

Derek Mears brings the Swamp Thing to life. The Swamp Thing is formed after Alec’s consciousness mixes with the swamp in an incident in Alex’s lab. Stuntman Derek Mears rose to prominence for his role as Jason Voorhees in the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th. His films also include The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007), Predators (2010), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013), and Alita: Battle Angel (2019).

Maria Sunderland –Virginia Madsen

Virginia Madsen portrays the role of Maria Sunderland, a mother whose daughter’s death leads her into investigating the mysteries of the swamp. Madsen made her film debut with Class (1983), which was filmed in her native Chicago. Later, director David Lynch cast her as Princess Irulan in the science fiction film Dune (1984). Madsen then starred in a series of successful teen movies, including Electric Dreams (1984), Modern Girls (1986), and Fire with Fire (1986).

Other Swamp Thing characters

Matt Cable- Henderson Wade

Lucilia Cable –Jennifer Beals

Avery Sunderland –Will Paton

