"Why Does Black Adam Look Like Shazam?" Read 5 FAQs About The DC Villain Turned Anti-hero

Ever since Dwayne Johnson unveiled the first look of Black Adam from his highly anticipated DC Universe film, the film has become a trending topic of discussion for numerous DC fans on social media. A lot of questions have also arisen regarding the DC Comics' villain turned anti-hero. Thus, here's taking a look at some important aspects of Black Adam that you must know if you're wondering what the upcoming film has in store for you:

1) Why does Black Adam look like Shazam?

After Shazam scatters his ashes in Kahndaq, the Sons of Adam resurrect Black Adam from those ashes. The rebel group's intention behind doing so is to free the country from oppression. However, after being resurrected, Black Adam becomes an Egyptian Shazam with the strength of Amon, the stamina of Shu, the wisdom of Zehuti, the courage of Mehen, the swiftness of Heru and the power of Aton. Thus, that is how he becomes the protector of the nation.

2) Is Black Adam stronger than Shazam?

Just like Shazam, Black Adam also needs to gush 'Shazam' for channelling his superpowers. In his magically-empowered form, Black Adam becomes immune to age and disease. He also possesses the speed, stamina, strength and quick healing power which is quite similar to other DC Universe superheroes like Superman. In addition to that, he does not get affected by magical forces and earthly weaponry. If that is not astounding enough, Black Adam also possesses extraordinary understanding in science, languages, mathematics and combat strategy.

3) Is Black Adam a villain or antihero?

In numerous origin stories of Black Adam, his motive is always suggested to have been about eradicating injustice from the society, by any means. Although Adam's sense of justice is effective, it is violent and strict. When he transitions into an anti-hero from a villain, Black Adam also joins forces with the Justice Society of America. However, he ends up leaving it because of his varying understanding of justice from the institution

4) Has Black Adam started filming?

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Black Adam saw a major delay in going on floors. However, the DC Extended Universe film's shooting is said to begin in 2021. However, no official announcement about the same has been made by the makers of the film, as of yet.

5) Black Adam cast

In 2019, it was announced that filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra will be directing Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, will be playing the titular role in the film. Noah Centino is also said to play a pivotal role in the highly-anticipated DC film. The film is slated to release on the big screens in December 2021.

