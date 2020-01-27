Selena Gomez Says She Was A Victim Of Certain Abuse When She Was Dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has been the talk of the town since she released her new album, Rare and the fans are really loving the artist's work. The listeners are also appreciating the pop singer for the lyrics she has penned and they have started connecting them with her ex, Justin Bieber. Selena recently spoke about the lyrics of her chartbuster, Lose You To Love Me and revealed that she was a victim of emotional abuse while she was dating Justin Bieber.

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd 🌈🌸💐 #RareOutNow pic.twitter.com/6gyiwnl9Bt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

Selena Gomez opens about her mental health while dating Justin Bieber

While having a conversation with an entertainment portal, Selena revealed that she was a victim of emotional abuse. She currently feels that the past incidents certainly helped her and she managed to find the strength in it.

She felt it was dangerous to retain a victim mentality. Selena spoke a lot about Justin in the same interview and revealed that there is no bad blood between them.

Selena Gomez and Justin Beiber

December 2010 on-and-off till March 2018

The two were firstly spotted in the year 2010 eating pancakes at IHOP. Initially, Selena attempted to shut down the rumours. The couple was seen together at a number of events and red carpet events similar to the one like 'Katy Perry: Part of Me'. The two dated each other on-and-off until they took a final call to split apart.

