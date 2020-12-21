What Is Luke Skywalker's Destiny After 'Return Of The Jedi'? Read To Know More

Star Wars remains one of the most popular franchises with millions of fans all across the globe. The film series has seen quite a few reboots and spinoffs, but Return of The Jedi starring Mark Hamill and Carrie Fischer remains to be one of the favourites from it, along with being one of the highlights of George Lucas’ movies. But a number of fans have always wondered about what happens to the character of Luke Skywalker after the film; here is what they need to know.

What happens to Luke Skywalker after Return of The Jedi?

After Return of The Jedi ends, Luke Skywalker sets out to fulfil two major missions that he has set for himself after the fall of the ‘Empire’; one was the reestablishment of the Jedi Order and the second was learning and understanding about all the history and facts of the culture of Jedi and its origins. Keeping that in mind, Luke travels to a planet called Pillio shortly after the end of Return of The Jedi. In that planet, he meets someone called Del Meeko of the Infero Squad. Both of them get trapped on the planet and fight to survive.

As the story goes forward, Luke and Del then team up to save themselves so that both of them can survive and go back to their separate ways. But before they can do that, Luke tries to convince Del to leave the ‘Empire’.

In the process, he eventually finds what he was looking for; something called ‘Jedi Compass’, which eventually leads him to Ach-To, which is the first site of the Jedi Temple. He then exiles himself on the planet. As the story progresses, Luke then makes a long trip to Vetine to recover the force-sensitive tree that was stolen by Palpatine from the Jedi Temple.

After being done with his mission to recover all the ancient secret of the Order, he decides to restart the Order himself. By that time, he has already given good training to Leia, who eventually sets out to save her son. After all is said and done, Luke uses his Force-sensitive mind to search for children who are in need of training. These occurrences give an insight into the character development of Luke Skywalker as the series progressed in the Star Wars timeline.

