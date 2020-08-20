Dunkirk Plot: Know What Happens At The Dunkirk Evacuation During World War II

Dunkirk (2017) directed by Christopher Nolan is one of the most critically acclaimed war movies which shows the brutal reality of what the Allied soldiers faced in Dunkirk, France. The historical incident took place between 26 May and 4 June 1940 on the harbour and beaches of Dunkirk where the Allied soldiers of World War II were being evacuated. France was a lost cause by then and with each passing day chances of these soldiers getting a safe-pass home seemed slimmer and slimmer until a miracle took place.

What is the plot of Dunkirk?

Dunkirk has three narratives taking place simultaneously- in the air, in the sea, and on the land. An Allied soldier named Tommy survives a German ambush and arrives on the Dunkirk beach to watch thousand like him stranded, waiting for a safe pass home. He joins another soldier named Gibson and they try to board a ship. However, they were told off only to find that minutes later it was sunken by Luftwaffe dive-bomber attack. They meet another soldier named Alex and three of them get on board a destroyer at night. But even this sinks after being torpedoed and they are forced to return to the Dunkirk shores.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy requisitions civilian boats in England to reach Dunkirk and help in the evacuation process. A soldier named Dawson and his son Peter is en route Dunkirk to help. At the very last minute, their help George jumps on board. On the way, they meet a shell-shocked Allied soldier floating in the sea whom they rescue. However, when he learns that they are going to Dunkirk he tries to force them to turn around and in the scuffle, George injures the head losing his eyesight.

In the air, three Spitfire are trying to take out the Germans who are hindering the Dunkirk evacuation. After a while, their leader's plane gets shot and he goes down. Farrier assumes command and in the following moments, another Spitfire is hit and the pilot, named Collins has to ditch. He is then rescued by Dawson and Peter from the sea. Farrier alone carries out the fight in the air.

Alex, Tommy, Gibson, and a few others climb inside a beached trawler stranded outside the Allied territory. They wait in deadly silence for the tide to refloat it. However, the Germans find them and start shooting at the boat poking holes into it. As the water starts rushing in, they realise that they have to make the boat lighter. Alex accuses Gibson of being a German spy since he had not spoken a word. The latter reveals that he is French who hoped to evacuate with the British soldiers. As the boat begins to sink, the soldiers abandon the boat except for Gibson who drowns after getting entangled in the chains.

The next morning Dawson rescues a group of soldiers from the sea including Alex and Tommy. Peter finds out that George is dead. Meanwhile, Farrier reaches Dunkirk just when his fuel runs out. However, he manages to shoot a dive bomber saving the ships and civilian boats that came to rescue everyone. He lands beyond the Allied perimeter and surrenders to the German forces. Navy Commander, Bolton stays back to take care of the French evacuation. Tommy and Alex receive a hero's welcome when they arrive in England.

Dunkirk Cast

Fionn Whitehead as Tommy

Aneurin Barnard as Gibson

Harry Styles as Alex

Tom Hardy as Farrier

Jack Lowden as Collins

Mark Rylance as Mr Dawson

Tom Glynn-Carney as Peter

Barry Keoghan as George

Cillian Murphy as Shell-shocked Soldier

Kenneth Branagh as Commander Bolton

