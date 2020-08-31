What Is Tricon Award? All About The Award Given To Lady Gaga At The MTV VMAs 2020

MTV Video Music Awards of 2020 was held on August 30 in New York. This was the first socially distant version of the MTV VMA. Some big names like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and the Kpop group BTS were amongst the ones who won multiple awards. Lady Gaga won the most awards on followed by Ariana Grande and BTS. In her entire career, Lady Gaga has won 18 VMAs, a total topped only by Madonna and Beyonce with 20 and 24 each. Later, Lady Gaga also received the first-ever Tricon award for her contributions to fashion, music, and activism, she shared this award with her viewers at home.
.@ladygaga is the first-ever #VMAs Tricon Award winner 👏— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 31, 2020
"I wish for you to think, right now, of three things that define who you are, and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery" pic.twitter.com/39AXn6k6o3
ALSO READ| Is Blackpink Performing At VMAs 2020? K-pop Bands That Are Performing In This Year's Event
Lady Gaga was awarded the first-ever Tricon award for her impact and contributions to fashion, music, and activism at the VMAs this year. This is the first time that this award was inaugurated and awarded to an artist. She started her speech by accepting the MTV Tricon award which refers to "triple-icon award" and thanked the MTV and her fans for recognising her many passions. Lady Gaga ended her speech by advocating everyone to wear masks. Check out her whole speech at the MTV VMAs this year.
How inspirational was @ladygaga's Tricon Award acceptance speech?! We are still in awe! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XKoDxSJiEs— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
ALSO READ| MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga Wins Artist Of The Year Award; See Full List
ALSO READ| BTS’ VMA Debut Donning Retro Attires & Stunning Night View Of NYC From South Korea; WATCH
ALSO READ| Keke Palmer Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman At VMAs, Calls Him An 'inspiration' To Many
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.