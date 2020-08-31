What Is Tricon Award? All About The Award Given To Lady Gaga At The MTV VMAs 2020

MTV Video Music Awards of 2020 was held on August 30 in New York. This was the first socially distant version of the MTV VMA. Some big names like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and the Kpop group BTS were amongst the ones who won multiple awards. Lady Gaga won the most awards on followed by Ariana Grande and BTS. In her entire career, Lady Gaga has won 18 VMAs, a total topped only by Madonna and Beyonce with 20 and 24 each. Later, Lady Gaga also received the first-ever Tricon award for her contributions to fashion, music, and activism, she shared this award with her viewers at home.

What is Tricon Award?

Lady Gaga was awarded the first-ever Tricon award for her impact and contributions to fashion, music, and activism at the VMAs this year. This is the first time that this award was inaugurated and awarded to an artist. She started her speech by accepting the MTV Tricon award which refers to "triple-icon award" and thanked the MTV and her fans for recognising her many passions. Lady Gaga ended her speech by advocating everyone to wear masks. Check out her whole speech at the MTV VMAs this year.

VMAs 2020 highlights

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights won the best video of the year. It also won the award of Best R&B. It is the first R&B video since Beyoncé’s Formation to win the top award.

Lady Gaga shared three awards with Ariana Grande for their song Rain On Me, namely Song of the year, best collaboration, and best cinematography. Lady Gaga was also awarded the Tricon award.

Ariana Grande's Rain on Me won three awards, namely Song of the Year, Best Collaboration shared with Lady Gaga, and Best Cinematography. She also won the Best Music Video from Home for the song Stuck with you in collaboration with Justin Bieber.

K-pop group BTS also managed to win four awards at the MTV VMA awards for their track On. BTS made history as they were the first-ever Asian act to win the Best Pop award at the VMAs. BTS was nominated for four awards and bagged them all, namely BestPop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, and Best group.

Doja Cat won the Best New Artist award, Megan Thee Stallion won an award for her popular track Savage, CNCO won an award for Best Quarantine performance, and Coldplay won an award for Best Rock song for their song Orphans.

