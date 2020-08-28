Is Blackpink Performing At VMAs 2020? K-pop Bands That Are Performing In This Year's Event

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, MTV will hold this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs). This year, a number of beloved world-renowned artists will perform on stage for the viewers of the MTV VMAs. However, this year, the event will not be live due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and each performance will be held in a different location. Moreover, this year's VMAs will feature a popular K-pop band in the pre-award performance. Here is a look at whether Blackpink will perform in this year's MTV VMAs.

Is Blackpink performing at VMAs 2020?

Also Read | BLACKPINK And Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’ Records 10 Million Views In Two Hours

According to Deadline, prominent stars attending VMAs include artists like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and many more. Moreover, this year a massively popular K-pop band will also perform live for the Video Music Awards. Many fans thought that the massively popular K-pop band Blackpink would be the ones to feature on this year's VMAs. However, this rumour has now been dispelled as Deadline recently shared a list of all the performers and presenters for MTV VMAs 2020. Blackpink was absent from the list and will hence not be performing at this year's MTV VMAs.

Also Read | Ty Dolla $ign And Nicki Minaj's New Song, 'Expensive' Out Now; Check It Out

Instead of Blackpink, the massively popular k-pop band BTS will be the ones to perform live at the VMAs. BTS will perform their new song Dynamite, which happens to be their very first song in the English language. This is also the first time that BTS will feature live during a VMAs event. Moreover, MTV VMAs 2020 will also be the first live performance of BTS' Dynamite.

Besides BTS, other performers during the VMAs include Black Eyed Peas, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will perform live together for their song Rain On Me. The pre-show performers include Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Chloe x Halle, and Machine Gun Kelly alongside Travis Barker and Blackbear.

Also Read | Halsey's First-ever Live Album 'Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)' Out Now; Watch

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch were also set to appear live during the VMAs, however, they later cancelled the VMAs performance. This year is also the first time that the Black Eyed Peas are performing on the main stage of the VMAs. They last featured in the VMAs pre-show performance 17 years ago.

Also Read | Baba Sehgal Raps About Biryani In His Latest Music Video; Watch

[Promo from Blackpink Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.