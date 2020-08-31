BTS’ VMA Debut Donning Retro Attires & Stunning Night View Of NYC From South Korea; WATCH

BTS’ debut VMA performance happened with their debut OT7 English track Dynamite. The band swept awards in MTV VMA’s 2020 edition. The group performed the disco-themed, Dynamite ‘which saved the day’ as per many fans. Originally VMA’s 2020 was scheduled to be a live show in New York. However, the makers made it into a completely remote award show this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BTS recorded the performance in Seoul, South Korea and made their presence felt with the strong concept. The group’s backdrop was a lit-up NYC view with monumental buildings and skylines in the backdrop.

BTS' Dynamite’s first-ever television show

In the video, of BTS' VMA debut, the group members were dressed in suits, ties and bell-bottom pants. The members donned their music video concepts in the performance as well. The MTV VMA’s which took place on Saturday was broadcasted to thousands of viewers. The show witnessed the first-ever dance performance of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook of their single track Dynamite. The members showcased their fun, hip moves which further established on the retro theme of the group.

The group performed using the CG versions of the brightly lit-up view of the Brooklyn Bridge. That is the popular and most photographed location-under the bridge view at DUMBO on the Brooklyn side of NYC. The group also performed in front of the Times Square billboard. There was a giant CG backdrop of NYC skyline with One Trade Centre and other iconic buildings as a part of the skyline. Towards the end of the song, BTS members sang to the lyrics, “ Light it up like Dynamite”, with fireworks in the background.

BTS at the DUMBO-

Image Credits: MTV VMA's BTS performance YouTube

BTS at the Times Square-

Image Credits: MTV VMA's BTS performance YouTube

NYC's skyline-

Image Credits: MTV VMA's BTS performance YouTube

The end 'light it up' scene

Image Credits: MTV VMA's BTS performance YouTube

Check out BTS' dynamite performance

List of accolades added to BTS' awards

BTS’ awards included the best pop, best k-pop and best group. All this for their music video ON. The group even bagged the best choreography award for ON. BTS performed remotely alongside world-class artists like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and so on. Lady Gaga and The Weeknd made the top wins for artist of the year and video of the year, respectively.

