MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga Wins Artist Of The Year Award; See Full List

The MTV Video Music Awards of 2020 were held on August 30 in New York. This was the first socially distant version of the MTV VMA. Some big names like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and the Kpop group BTS took home multiple awards. Read on to know more about VMAs 2020 winners:

VMAs 2020 winners:

The MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Sunday night. Various artists performed on the stage in front of a limited audience in New York. The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights won the best video of the year. It also won the award of Best R&B. It is the first R&B video since Beyoncé’s Formation to win the top award. The artist gave a very powerful message in his speech.

.@theweeknd is taking home the #VMA for Video of the Year, and sending a powerful message pic.twitter.com/aUNPo8gXAJ — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Also Read | Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Will Perform 'Rain On Me' Together At This Year's MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga wins the most awards

Lady Gaga won the most awards on Sunday night (five), followed by Ariana Grande and BTS who won four each. Lady Gaga was awarded the first-ever Tricon award for her impact and contributions to fashion, music and activism. The Best Artist of the Year was also awarded to her. She shared three awards with Ariana Grande for their song Rain On Me, namely Song of the year, best collaboration, and best cinematography. In her entire career, Lady Gaga has won 18 VMA’s, a total topped only by Madonna and Beyonce with 20 and 24 each.

"Everyone always knew if they were hanging out with me that I was on a mission to spread joy through culture, through dance, through music." Congrats to @LadyGaga 💗 #GirlPower @SeeHer2020 #SeeHerHearHer #VMAs pic.twitter.com/RV6CI1n2MF — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Also Read | Stars Attending VMA 2020: Who Is Presenting? Who Is Performing? Check Out The List Here

Ariana Grande wins four awards

Ariana Grande's Rain on Me won three awards, namely Song of the Year, Best Collaboration shared with Lady Gaga, and Best Cinematography. She also won the Best Music Video from Home for the song Stuck with you in collaboration with Justin Bieber. She took to her social media to express her feelings about the win. She wrote on Twitter, "crying @ladygaga again u are the most gracious and stunning I’m so grateful to be a part of this thank you @MTV @vmas & my babes again !! love u so much".

crying @ladygaga again

u are the most gracious and stunning

i’m so grateful to be a part of this

thank you @MTV @vmas & my babes again !! love u so much https://t.co/Yjj7Huseyg — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 31, 2020

Also Read | Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ BTS Video Reveals She Scratched Ariana Grande By Accident

Her Instagram post was captioned as, "Thank u so much for having me @ladygaga I love u with all my heart always. u were so beyond brilliant tonight. so grateful to have been a part of this with u. & thank u again @mtv". Take a look.

Also Read | Lady Gaga's 'Gucci' Movie To Have A-list Actors Like Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Jared Leto?

BTS to be first-ever Asian act to win the Best Pop award

Also with Ariana Grande, the K-pop group BTS also managed to win four awards at the MTV VMA awards for their track On. BTS made history as they were the first-ever Asian act to win the Best Pop award at the VMA's. The group comprises of RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and Jimin. BTS was nominated for four awards and bagged them all, namely BestPop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, and Best group. It was also BTS' debut performance at the MTV VMA's.

Ok, is it just me or is this @BTS_twt loop incredibly soothing? 💎 #VMAStanCam https://t.co/fvw0hpII6V — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

Few other artists to win at the MTV VMA 2020 were:

Doja Cat for Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion for her popular track Savage

CNCO for Best Quarantine performance

Coldplay for Best Rock for their song Orphans

Also Read | Hilarious Twitter Thread Shows Lady Gaga As IPhone, Netizens Say 'iconic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.