Keke Palmer Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman At VMAs, Calls Him An 'inspiration' To Many

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died last week. His loss was grieved by actors and fans from across the globe. No wonder actor Keke Palmer also paid tribute to the late 43-year-old actor while she was hosting the VMAs 2020 this Sunday. Along with this tribute, she also spoke about the importance of ending police brutality.

Keke Palmer pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the VMAs 2020

The year 2020 has been a tough one for millions of people across the globe, from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic to natural calamities. Apart from these unavoidable circumstances, the global entertainment industry lost many of its shining stars. One such loss was mourned by millions was the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

At the VMAs 2020 that took place on Sunday, August 30, 2020, the award show’s host Keke Palmer also paid tribute to the Black Panther actor. She paid tribute to Chadwick in her opening monologue for the show. Keke Palmer said that Boseman was an actor whose "talent and passion was an inspiration to many". She continued and said that tonight’s VMA is dedicated to the late actor whose spirit touched many. She concluded this tribute by calling Chadwick Boseman a "true on-screen and off-screen hero" and stating that his impact "lives forever".

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away after he lost his battle against colon cancer. According to an Instagram post shared by his family, Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and kept his diagnosis under wraps and continued to work. As mentioned earlier, this loss was mourned by many people.

Apart from this tribute to Chadwick Boseman, many artists including VMA host Keke Palmer spoke about the importance of ending police brutality. While referring to the BLM marches, Keke Pamer said that we have seen this generation step up and make their voices heard but it also stands as “a reminder” that police brutality needs to stop. She added that fight against systematic racism must continue. Keke Palmer concluded by saying, “it is our time to be the change we want to see. We need to come together” and added that “music has that power and it can help us heal”.

