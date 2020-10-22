Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Rejects Clip From New Borat Film As 'complete Fabrication'

US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani dismissed the clip from a new Borat film as “complete fabrication”, referring to the episode in the movie in which he was shown with his hands down his trousers. The movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, is the sequel of UK comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 hit Borat in which he had played a fictional reporter from Kazakhstan.

In one of the scenes, Giuliani is interviewed by an actress posing as a TV journalist about the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. After the interview, the young actress invites Trump’s personal lawyer to join her for a drink. Giuliani then lies on the bed of the hotel room, rigged with cameras, and appears to be putting his hands inside his trousers.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” tweeted Giuliani, referring to the microphone which was removed after the interview.

'Stone-cold liar'

In a series of tweets, the former New York City mayor said that he wasn’t inappropriate during or after the interview, adding that he called the police as soon as he realised it was a “set-up”. He claimed that it is an effort to blunt his “relentless exposure” of the “criminality and depravity” of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his family.

“At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he said.

Giuliani then goes on to attack Biden over his son Hunter Biden emails accessed from his laptop, which is currently in possession of the FBI. According to a Fox News report, Hunter’s laptop contains controversial emails related to his overseas business dealings and the federal agency does not believe that they are tied to a Russian disinformation campaign.

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

