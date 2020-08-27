Million Dollar Beach House To Air Today On Netflix, Will Deal With The Luxe Estate Market

Netflix is all set to release its next real estate themed reality drama, Million Dollar Beach House. The show is all set to make its debut on the streaming platform today that is August 27, 2020, as per the Indian Standard Time. The docu-style reality show will showcase the story of brokers and real estate agents in the USA, dealing with luxury condos and properties in and around Beverly Hills, Hamptons, and more.

Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix to air today

Initially, Netflix streamed Million Dollar Listings, which told the real-life stories of Los Angeles brokers, James Harris and David Parnes. The young agents in the reality show had to sell luxurious houses, high-end properties with charm, and a business-oriented personality. The Million Dollar Beach House as well follows similar conviction methods to engage the audience. In Million Dollar Listings, the agents covered more of Beverly Hills as well as Malibu, however, Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix will explore more of Hamptons and the Hollywood capital.

Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix - Insider speaks

According to a report in Forbes, the reality shows have helped the agents who were a part of the show, and Million Dollar Beach House cast will be no different. Initially, Million Dollar Listings released three seasons showing nerve-wracking deals, conversations, and conviction between the agent and the potential buyer. This time as well, the show will have almost six episodes, unscripted and presented in the most natural way as per reports in Forbes.

According to an interview of cast member Noel Roberts with Forbes, the agents are quite used to the camera set-up as well as the constant coverage. The agents go on to do about their daily work without any filter. Thus the intensity is real. Another prominent cast member, president CEO of Nest Seekers International Eddie Shapiro, revealed in an interview with Forbes that the luxury market has its own exploration, it is a positive experience for the viewers.

Watch the trailer of Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix

