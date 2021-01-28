What Time Does 'Below Zero' Release On Netflix? All About The Javier Gutiérrez Starrer

Below Zero is a Spanish language thriller movie that is all set to release on Netflix this weekend. The plot of this movie is about a cop who is in charge of transferring a bunch of convicts to a different prison. However, the situation gets gruesome when his vehicle gets assaulted by some unknown people while the outside temperature is under freezing degrees.

The story is about how the policeman driver survives the situation while the prisoners try to take him down. The movie is directed by Lluís Quílez and has been written by Fernando Navarro and Lluís Quílez. It stars Javier Gutiérrez, Àlex Monner and Patrick Criado in the lead roles. The movie is called Bajocero in its original title and the film's running time is 1 hour and 46 minutes. Read on to know what time does Below Zero release on Netflix?

ALSO READ| 'Master' Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's Lifetime Collection Revealed

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam: All You Need To Know About His Philanthropic Work

What time does Below Zero release on Netflix?

Below zero release date is scheduled for January 29, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific time. This means that the Below zero release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight of Friday, January 29, 2021. The movie can be streamed within a few hours from now on Netflix. Indian subscribers can stream Below Zero on Netflix on Friday from 1.30 pm.

The British audience can watch Below Zero on Friday from 8 am, while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards on the same day. For the Spanish audience, Below zero can be seen on January 29, 2021, from 9 am in Spain. Check out the trailer of the Spanish thriller.

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay Worked In 15 Movies Directed By His Father S.V. Chandrasekhar?

The trailer of the Spanish drama thriller film indicates a strong plot just like the previous Spanish films that were released on Netflix like The Invisible Guest and The Platform. Lluis Quilez, the director of Below Zero, who also serves as the co-writer of the film, is back with another directorial after his debut movie called Out of the Dark in 2014 featuring Julia Stiles. His first movie was a horror film.

ALSO READ| Did You Know Thalapathy Vijay Has Introduced Close To 20 Directors To Tamil Film Industry?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.