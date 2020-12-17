What Time Does 'Blackbird' Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

Amazon Prime Video has managed to keep its audience entertained during the last few months. The OTT platform has given several hit movies and TV shows to its subscribers. They are now back again to greet their viewers with another hit movie Blackbird. As the Blackbird release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been thinking about the Blackbird release time and have been curious to know at what time does Blackbird release on Amazon Prime Video. For all the people who are wondering about what time does Blackbird release on Amazon Prime video, here is everything you need to know about it.

Blackbird release date 2020

Blackbird movie will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on December 18, 2020. This means that the viewers around the world can stream the movie from tomorrow on their devices. Anyone with an active subscription of Amazon Prime video can stream the movie. Here is a look at the Blackbird release time.

What time does Blackbird release on Amazon Prime?

According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video is known to release all their shows at 12 AM GMT. Therefore, Blackbird release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 18, 2020 according to GMT. This means that the Blackbird on Amazon Prime will be released at 7 PM EST and 4 PM PT. The subscribers of Amazon Prime in India can stream the movie from 5.30 AM while the viewers in Australia can watch Blackbird movie from 11 AM. The interested viewers can keep a track of the Blackbird release time by going to the app and turn on the notification to get an update as soon as the movie comes out.

Blackbird on Amazon Prime Video

Blackbird is a drama film that premiered last year. It is helmed by Roger Michell and features Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska in key roles. The official description about the movie on Amazon Prime reads as, “Lily (Susan Sarandon) summons her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska) for one final family reunion as she looks to end her battle with a terminal illness. Amid the bittersweet farewell, unresolved feelings surface.” It is the remake of Danish movie Silent Heart. Here is a look at the Blackbird trailer.

Imag Credits: A still from the trailer

