What Time Does Desperados Release On Netflix? Read More Details About The Film

Viewers are ready to take a roller coaster ride with Netflix with the latest entry to its July 2020 releases. Netflix is all set to release a comedy movie directed by LP. The Netflix movie is called Desperados and it is everything one can think of in a chick-flick. Desperados stars actors like Anna Camp, Robbie Amell, Nasim Pedrad, Lamorne Morris, Heather Graham and Sarah Burns. The set of the comedic actors along with the New Girl costar Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris join in this panic ride in July. Read on to know what time does Desperados release on Netflix?

What time does Desperados release on Netflix?

For anyone needing to beat up their Friday workday blues should consider watching this Netflix ride which entails a girls trip, exes, and a wrong e-mail. Desperados is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2020. The movie can be watched only through the OTT platform Netflix. Like all other Netflix shows, series, and films, Desperados' release time is 12:00 am Pacific Time, which is 3:00 am ET. For audiences in India, the show will be out at 12:30 PM IST.

Image courtesy: Netflix Instagram

Netflix Desperados cast

The cast of LP directed Netflix movie includes Anna Camp as Brooke, Robbie Amell as Jared, Nasim Pedrad as Wesley, Lamorne Morris as Sean, Heather Graham as Angel de la Paz, Sarah Burns as Kaylie, Mike Mitchell as Larry and Jessica Chaffin as Debbie in pivotal roles.

Desperados movie plot

Desperados is all about the story of a panicked young lady who sets on a path to Mexico with her hesitant friends. This is all in a plan to delete a ranting email that she sent to her new boyfriend. Nasim Pedrad, who rose to fame after her role in Aladdin, sets on a girls' trip with Anna Camp and Sarah Burns. These three are a close-knit group of girls in their 30s who share everything with each other.

The story takes a twist when they run into Nasim's ex-boyfriend which is portrayed by Lamorne Morris in the movie. However, he too sets up on a path to help them, even though the thought of an ex helping to patch up with the new paramour seems unrealistic. The film is expected to be the perfect chic flick night for a long July 4 weekend.

Promo Image courtesy: Netflix Youtube

