What Time Does 'Warrior Nun' Release On Netflix? Read About The New Fantasy Series

Warrior Nun is a new Netflix original fantasy drama series. The series is helmed by Canadian director Simon Barry and is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala created by comic artist Ben Dunn. The trailer of Warrior Nun was related by Netflix on its YouTube channel on June 17, 2020. Find out, “What time does Warrior Nun release on Netflix?”

Read | Does Laura die in '365 DNI'? Here is the character's fate in the film and the books

What time does Warrior Nun release on Netflix?

Warrior Nun release date on Netflix on July 2, 2020. Like all other Netflix shows, series, and films, Warrior Nun's release time is 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For audiences in India, the show will be out at 12:30 PM IST.

Read | 365 DNI effect: As Netflix's 'Love' also gets popular, here's a look at its stellar cast

Warrior Nun Netflix: The Plot

Warrior Nun on Netflix is inspired by a popular comic book named which goes by the same name. The series follows the journey and adventures of a group of young fighter nuns. These Warriors have gotten embroiled in a secret but intense war with dark supernatural forces for generations.

Ava is who is non-believer surprisingly gets chosen to wield a magical halo as a weapon in the fight to come. However, her unfavourable attitude leads to some conflict with the older and traditional members of the Order of the Cruciform Sword. The central protagonist in Warrior Nun is a teenage girl named Ava who is juggling her life as a normal teenage girl in addition to being a ferocious paranormal warrior.

Read | Who is Anna Maria Sieklucka's boyfriend? Find out who the 365 DNI actor is dating

Warrior Nun Netflix: The Cast

Warrior Nun trailer has received more than 1 million views on YouTube. 22-year Portuguese actor Alba Baptista is playing the lead role of Ava in Warrior Nun. The cast of the fantasy series also includes Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Toya Turner, Sylvia De Fanti, Lorena Andrea, Thekla Reuten, etc. Alba Baptista who plays Ava started her career at the age of 16 in the film in Simão Cayatte‘s “Miami”. She played the lead in the film and also won Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné.

Read | Ten Dzień: What does the '365 DNI' sequel hold for all Laura-Massimo fans?

Difference between Warrior Nun Netflix and Warrior Nun Comics

The major difference between Netflix’s Warrior Nun series and the comic books is the main character herself. In the series, Ava is portrayed as a cynical teenager. However, the source material revolves around an older woman named Shannon Masters. Shannon appears to be nobler than Ava herself. With Ava, there is only a possibility that she will grow into a more inspirational figure as the show progresses.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.