Unsolved Mysteries Episodes: Read Details On The New Episodes Of The Netflix Show

Unsolved Mysteries was a widely popular American Documentary show. The Unsolved Mysteries episodes consisted of documented cold cases, paranormal activities, mysterious disappearances, suicides, and even murder cases. The show began with a series of seven specials on NBC but went on to become a full-fledged series.

Now Netflix has rebooted the series and created new Unsolved Mysteries Episodes. Only this time, the show is being produced by Stranger Things producers. Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix is still being helmed by its previous creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove. Read on to know, “What the Unsolved Mysteries episodes on Netflix entail?”

Unsolved Mysteries episodes on Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, Episode 1: Mystery on the Rooftop

Episode 1 narrates the story of a newly married couple Rey and Allison Rivera. Eight days after Rey Rivera disappeared his body was found in a Baltimore Hotel. Investigators claimed that he jumped from his room’s balcony, but his mobile, wallet, glasses, and other belongings were found nearby undamaged. This proved the investigators claim that Rey had committed suicide to be untrue. Rey’s wife Allison believes that it was a murder.

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, Episode 2: 13 minutes

The premise of this episode follows the disappearance of a hairdresser named Patrice. In 2004 in the state of Georgia, Patrice in broad daylight, leaving behind her teenage son. When the police arrive at the scene, they find the cash register of the salon open, while the women’s purse was still inside. There were no signs of struggle and nothing seemed out of place. Twenty months after her disappearance, Patrice’s remains were found about six miles from the salon, but investigators still have no clue of who did it.

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, Episode 3: House of Terror

In April 2011, a seemingly affluent French family disappears in Nantes, France, leaving their neighbours confused. Shortly after the disappearance, they tell their friends that they have been recruited to work in DEA in America. In one of the police visits to their house, cops find the body Agnès, Arthur, Anne, and Benoît underneath the terrace of the house.

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, Episode 4: No Ride Home

In 2004, a 23-year-old disappears in rural Kansas after attending a party. When he didn’t return home for longer, his friends and family go back looking for him. They find his boots and clothes scattered on the side of the road.

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, Episode 5: Berkshire’s UFO

In Berkshire, Massachusetts in 1969, residents are convinced that they have seen UFOs. Some have claimed that children have been taken up in it. Neither the radio nor the newspapers reported it, all that remains are proof is people’s firsthand accounts.

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, Episode 6: Missing Witness

In the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, Liehnia Chapin disappears shortly after confessing about helping her mother dispose of her stepfather’s body. Liehnia’s mother claims that she ran off to Florida leaving her young son behind. But her sisters remain unconvinced.

Best Unsolved Mysteries episodes

Out of the six Unsolved Mysteries episodes released, episode 1 has received the highest rating. On IMDb, the episode was rated 8 out of 10. The second-best among the Unsolved mysteries episodes is the sixth one, which has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb ratings. Following this episode 3 has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb ratings. On Rotten Tomatoes all unsolved mystery episodes 2020, have score 80 per cent on Audience Score.

