What Time Does Green Book Release On SonyLIV? Here Are Details About The 2018 Film

The 2018 comedy-drama Green Book is set to arrive on SonyLIV soon. Helmed by Peter Farrelly, Green Book is based on a heart touching true story of an unlikely friendship that blooms between an African American pianist named Don Shirley and an Italian American bouncer named Frank Vallelonga. Green Book is set in 1962 in the backdrop for the Civil Rights movement.

The incredible film is named after the 20th-century guidebook for African-American travellers written by Victor Hugo Green. The book is called The Negro Motorist Green Book. Many SonyLIV subscribers in India are excited to know that Green Book is set to release on the OTT app.

Read | What time does 'Wakaalat from home' release on Amazon Prime? Details inside

What time does Green Book release on SonyLIV?

Green Book release date on SonyLIV is Friday, September 11. Like most other SonyLIV show’s and films, Green Book on SonyLIV will be released at 12:00 am IST. SonyLIV subscribers across India will be able to stream the film any number of times as long as they have an active subscription of the OTT platform.

Read | What time does 'Julie and the Phantoms' release on Netflix? Find out

Green Book Movie: The Plot

In the year 1962, a New York City-based bouncer Tony Lip is searching for new employment when the nightclub he works in gets shut down for renovation. He gets an interview for a job opportunity with Don Shirley, who is an African American pianist. Shirley is in need of a driver for an eight-week concert tour through the Midwest and Deep South. When Don hires Tony because of the strength of his references, the duo embarks on the adventure with plans to return to New York City on Christmas Eve.

Read | What time does 'Forbidden Love' release on Zee5? Details about all four chapters

Given that the two come from a background that is worlds apart from each other’s, they begin to clash right from the get-go. Tony who is rough around the edges in his behaviour and manner of speaking feels uncomfortable being asked to act with more refinement, while Don is disgusted by Tony's habits. However, as the story progresses, Tony realises the challenges Don is facing because of being a popular African American in America.

Read | Disney faces flak for shooting Mulan near Uyghur detention camps in Xinjiang

He notices the discriminatory treatment he faces in his life. One day Don gets beaten up by a bunch of white men and Tony rescuers him. This marks the beginning of a heartwarming friendship between the two men. According to a report on binged.com, Green Book was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2018. The film also won multiple Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards. It won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali who played Don Shirley.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.