BTS' J-Hope Breaks The Internet As VLive, Weverse Crash On His Birthday Live-stream; Read

Every now and then, fans of the South Korean boy band BTS have observed that whenever a member of the band or the septet as a whole have tried to virtually interact with their fans in real-time, the very same medium in question has faced a temporary down-time. If a report on Meaww is to go by, the same thing happened when J-Hope, the boy band's rapper, tried to live stream a cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of his birthday. As per the report in question, J-Hope's birthday live stream, irrespective of the social media network it was hosted on, led to the site temporarily facing a down-time due to the sheer number of people who logged in to celebrate the rapper's birthday. One can find the details of the entire episode below.

So, what really happened when J-Hope tried to live-stream his birthday?

As per a report on Meaww, J-Hope, as promised by him earlier, logged into VLive for his birthday live stream. In fact, he did the needful ahead of time in order to greet the early joiners. Within a matter of no time, as soon as the BTS member waved at the fans, the site essentially crashed due to the number of people who joined in. After that, the rapper tried to interact with his fans through his WeVerse account and the official BTS YouTube channel simultaneously. As per the report, J-Hope tried to follow the original plan by attempting to Livestream the affair through VLive one more time, but those attempts did not prove to be fruitful. The final parts of the report stated that J-Hope eventually streamed the whole event through the official BTS YouTube channel, which reportedly worked for him in the end.

More About BTS:

The South Korean boy band, BTS has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity in the past three years. One of their latest musical releases, Dynamite, received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and music industry veterans alike. Some of the most popular BTS songs are Dynamite, Idol, Spring Day, and Blood, Sweat and Tears, amongst others. All of the BTS songs are available for streaming across all platforms.

It can perhaps be safely said that BTS music is responsible for breaking the near-impenetrable barrier of the Southern Asian and Western music landscape. Since 2017, BTS has received a multitude of awards and broken a few Guinness World Records. The increasingly popular band has seven members. Their names are V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope. BTS music has been a regular across various music charts and has brought them multiple accolades. Their music attracts a lot of enthusiasts to streaming services frequently.

