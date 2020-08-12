Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Cameo In Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba'

Netflix’s upcoming series Masaba Masaba is all about the popular celebrity designer Masaba Gupta's life and her work. It will also talk about the relationship between Masaba and her mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta. Masaba Masaba is the first time Masaba Gupta will feature on-screen with her mother. The show will also star Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in a prominent cameo role. Speaking to Mid-day, Kiara Advani opened up about her entertaining role in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba.

Kiara Advani opens up about her role in Netflix’s upcoming series Masaba Masaba

In an interview with Mid-day, actor Kiara Advani claimed that Masaba Masaba was a unique show. She also added that she was happy to play a cameo role in the upcoming reality TV show. Opening up about her role in Masaba Masaba, Kiara Advani revealed that she would basically be playing a self-obsessed version of herself. The actor also mentioned that she was doing a spoof of herself in the upcoming show.

She will feature in Masaba Masaba in the role of an actor who hires Masaba Gupta as a designer for an upcoming event. Kiara's conversation with Masaba will be one of the highlights of the Netflix series. Masaba Masaba will soon be premiered on Netflix as an Original Series.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was last seen on screen in the Netflix film Guilty. She also made a special cameo appearance in Irrfan Khan's last film, Angrezi Medium. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar film Laxmmi Bomb, where she will star alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Laxmmi Bomb was initially set to release in theatres but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laxmmi Bomb is based on the Tamil horror comedy film Muni 2: Kanchana. Raghava Lawrence, who was the director of the original Tamil movie, is also the director for Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. In the film, Kiara Advani will play the role of the love interest for Akshay Kumar's character. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Tarun Arora in important roles.

