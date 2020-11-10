What Time Does 'A Queen Is Born' Release On Netflix? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Netflix highlights drag queens and those destined to drag in the new original Brazilian series that will release on the platform in mid-November. A Queen Is Born follows Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister, who are making drag dreams come true, as they help six different artists to find the courage to own the stage in this show.

The trailer of the show looks vibrant and full of energy and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. A Queen is Born promises to be another exciting show that will attract fans from the very beginning. Here’s all you need to know about the show.

What time does A Queen Is Born release on Netflix?

Gloria Groove has revealed that as of Wednesday, November 11, A Queen Is Born would be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide. Talking about A Queen is Born release time, according to the makers, Netflix releases shows at 12 am Pacific time.

About A Queen Is Born

What happens when two drag queens decide to help upcoming drag kings and drag queens? The first original Brazilian reality show format from Netflix is seen in the exciting trailer for A Queen Is Born. Launching on November 11, Alexia Twister and Gloria Groove are leading a series that celebrates drag art and promises to make viewers shed tears of emotion.

In each episode, the duo will use all their expertise to help participants find their inner diva. Alexia and Gloria will have a great deal of support from very charismatic professionals on this vibrant trip. The show is a Boutique Films production in six episodes with an average length of 40 minutes each. The show is being created by Gustavo Mello and Mari Nunes.

Is there a trailer for A Queen Is Born?

On October 16, 2020, Netflix released a full trailer for the new series, exactly one month before its big premiere. The intense trailer demonstrates Alexia and Gloria's determination to help six artists find the courage to own the stage in this makeover show. The trailer of the show looks vibrant and full of energy and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. Check out the exciting trailer of A Queen Is Born below.

