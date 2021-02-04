What Time Does Little Big Women Release On Netflix? All About The Taiwanese Drama

Little Big Women is a Taiwanese drama film directed by Joseph Hsu. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a family who gathers for their estranged father's funeral, however, they are not aware of the life he had while he was away from them. The movie features Golden Horse Award winner Shu-Fang Chen, Ying-Hsuan Hsieh, Vivian Hsu, among others. The story is written by director Joseph Chen-Chieh Hsu along with Maya Huang. The film was originally released on November 6, 2020, in Taiwan and has a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb. The film was later picked up to feature on Netflix recently, read on to know what time does Little Big Women release on Netflix?

What time does Little Big Women release on Netflix?

Little Big Women release date is scheduled for February 5, 2021. The release time is expected to be 12 am PT on Friday, February 5, 2021, as Netflix usually releases its content at midnight. Indian subscribers can stream Little Big Women from February 5, Friday from 1.30 pm onwards. The British audience can watch the Little Big Women movie from 8 am on Friday. The film can be streamed in Taiwan from February 5, 2021, from 4 pm onwards while according to the Eastern Time the film will release at 3 am on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Little Big Women on Netflix

The Joseph Hsu directed film is about a Taiwanese matriarch, portrayed by Chen Shu-fang. The movie trailer showcases the moment when Lin Shaying is preparing to plan for her 70th birthday, she gets unexpected news of her estranged husband's death. Lin Shaying then plans to host the funeral in Tainan, which is a Taiwan's southwest coast city. Shaying's three daughters then gather for the birthday turned funeral preparation. However, many secrets from their estranged father's past unveil. Actor Chen Shu-fang had received the Golden Horse award as a leading actress for her portrayal in Little Big Women. She had won two Golden Horse awards in the last year. One was for best supporting actress for Dear Tenant and the second was the best actress award for this film. The movie originally had a world premiere in October 2020 at the Busan International Film Festival.

