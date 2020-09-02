Jamie Foxx's Upcoming Netflix Series To Be Based On His Rapport With Daughter Corinne

Actor Jamie Foxx is all set to star in a Netflix original series based on his real-life relationship with daughter, Corinne Foxx. The father-daughter duo will also be the official producers of the comedy series, titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. The actor is also all set to reunite with Bentley Kyle Evans, who has worked on The WB entertainer, The Jamie Foxx Show.

Jamie Foxx’s upcoming sitcom

International star Jamie Foxx is all set to star in an upcoming comedy show which has been inspired by his relationship with his daughter. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me will star actors like David Alan Grier and Kyla-Drew in pivotal roles. This show will feature the Django Unchained actor in a scripted series after close to 19 years. He was last seen on television with The Jamie Foxx Show, which ended in the year 2001. The Netflix original will also have him collaborate with Bentley Kyle Evans who was a pivotal part of his previous work on television.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, is also a known face in the film industry. She played a pivotal role in the 2019 horror flick, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Fans have been elated about the upcoming series as most of the fans look up to the father-daughter duo and their adorable rapport.

Jamie Foxx has also been working on American boxer Mike Tyson’s biopic film which has officially kick-started. In an Instagram live session with Mark Birnbaum, the actor had spoken about how far they have come with the biopic film. When questioned about its movement, Jamie Foxx stated that it is a definitive yes.

Jamie Foxx also spoke about the long time that goes into creating a biopic film. He said that doing biographies is a tough task. Sometimes it takes close to twenty years to wrap up the entire project. However, the team has officially gotten the ball rolling. According to a report by The Sun, Martin Scorsese will direct the biopic on the legendary sportsman while Jamie Foxx plays the lead role. The project has been creating a lot of excitement amongst the fans as Mike Tyson is highly looked upon around the globe.

