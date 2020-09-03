What Time Does Mulan Release On Disney Plus? Will You Have To Pay To Watch It? Find Out

Mulan is one of Disney’s most awaited live-action films releasing soon. While viewers love all the Disney films, Mulan has still been the most anticipated live-action films after Disney’s The Lion King in 2019. Helmed by director Niki Caro from New Zealand, this film is based on the Chinese poem The Ballad of Mulan.

Mulan will star Chinese actor Liu Yifei in the titular role alongside actors like Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li. Since the film’s trailer was released on December 5, 2019, fans have been unable to contain their excitement for the upcoming adventure thriller film. Mulan will release on Disney Plus on September 4. Find out, “What time does Mulan release on Disney Plus?”

What time does Mulan release on Disney Plus?

Mulan will be available on Disney Plus this Friday. Like most new titles on Disney Plus, the film will be made available to stream at 12:01 AM PT, which is 3:01 AM ET. Disney Plus subscribers in India will be able to stream Mulan at 12:31 PM IST. Subscribers from New Zealand can stream the film at 7:01 PM NZST, while viewers in Australia will be able to view the film at 5:01 PM AEST. Disney Plus subscribers in the UK will be able to stream the film at 8:01 am BST.

Will Mulan be free on Disney Plus?

According to a report on ABC 13, Mulan is scheduled to have a theatrical release in countries where lockdown has been lifted and theatres have re-opened especially China. However, on Disney Plus Mulan won’t be available for free. Disney has introduced a Premiere Access feature on Disney Plus.

This feature will enable the subscribers, to watch Mulan before its official release for an additional fee. In the US the Premier Access for Mulan will cost $29.99. Once a subscriber has taken the one time pass of Premier Access, they will to able to stream the film as many times as they like as long as they have an active Disney Plus subscription.

Mulan: The incredible plot of the film

Disney’s Mulan is inspired by the Chinese poem Ballad of Mulan. The film follows Mulan, a young woman who has to put everything on the line to protect her family and her country. She is compelled to do so when the Emperor of China orders one man from every family to join the Imperial Army and defend the empire. For years Mulan disguises herself as a man and replaces her ailing father in the army. She thus joins the imperial army and sets on a journey that will change the course of her life.

