'Mulan' Is All Set To Premiere On Disney Plus This Week; Check Out Release Date

On September 1, Disney Plus' official Instagram page shared a teaser-trailer of Liu Yifei's Mulan and announced the release date of the film. Mulan is all set to premiere on September 4, 2020, on Disney Plus. Sharing the character artwork, Disney Plus wrote, "Start streaming this Friday exclusively on Disney Plus with Premier Access."

Apart from Mulan, the streaming platform also announced another "secret" and wrote, "This month, start streaming Originals like Secret Society of Second-Born Royals and Earth to Ned, plus classic movies like D2: The Mighty Ducks and Ever After for Disney Plus Movie Nights. And don’t miss Disney’s Mulan, available exclusively on Disney Plus with Premier Access this Friday."

Mulan release date revealed

Mulan, starring Yifei Liu in the lead, also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li. The film is based on Chinese folklore titled The Ballad of Mulan. The much-anticipated action-drama is helmed by Niki Caro. The movie was initially scheduled to release on March 27. Reportedly, the makers pushed the release date thrice. And now, the film is all set to exclusively unspool on the digital streaming platform.

The director of the film, Niki Caro, on Tuesday, shared a lengthy note on Instagram and expressed her thoughts on a very "tough part" of the film making process. She wrote, "A very tough part of the film making process is the very real fact that sometimes scenes that have been beautifully executed do not always make it to the final cut."

Sharing two stills from the movie, Niki expressed that sometimes the material is so rare and beautiful that it upends the structure and the momentum they are trying to create. She spoke about a scene from the film in which Mulan is on her long journey to take her father’s place in the Army training camp when she encounters Xianniang, the witch, who has fallen from the sky. Speaking about it, Caro wrote, "Both Gong Li and Yifei are extraordinary in a scene that is visually and emotionally both exquisite and disturbing. What a privilege to work with the iconic Gong Li, and witness such fierce commitment and fearlessness, let alone her rare beauty and power."

Niki Caro's post

