'Behind Her Eyes' Cast: Who Plays Who In The Netflix Psychological Thriller Series

Behind Her Eyes on Netflix tells the story of Louise who is in a relationship with her boss, David. At the same time, she is also friends with David’s wife Adele. With neither David nor Adele knowing Louise’s relationship with the other, Louise finds herself caught up between the two. The series is based on the Sarah Pinborough novel Behind Her Eyes.

Since the release of Behind Her Eyes on Netflix, people have been discussing the series’ unexpected ending. So who played who in this six-episode series that is definitely worth the binge? Continue reading to know the cast of Behind Her Eyes

Tom Bateman as David Ferguson

Starting with the main characters from the Behind Her Eyes cast, David is a psychiatrist who recently moved to Central London for his new job. He is described as someone who likes to control everything around him. Tom Bateman has acted in films including Snatched, B&B and Much Ado About Nothing. He was a recurring character in the series The Tunnel, Davinci’s Demons and others. He also played the role of Shakespeare in the original production of Shakespeare in Love in London.

Eve Hewson as Adele Ferguson

Adele is David’s wife. She lost both her parents in the house fire that David saved her from. She used to have night tremors because of the fire accident. For it, she took treatments. Her only friend in this new city that she moved to with her husband David is Louise. Eve Hewson is an Irish actress who starred in the films The 27 Club, Blood Ties, Enough Said, Papillon and more.

Simona Brown as Louise

Louise is a single mother who is living with her son Adam. She works as a secretary for David. She has nightmares almost every night. Simona Brown is an English actress who has previously acted in different series including The Little Drummer Girl, Kiss Me First.

Robert Aramayo as Rob

Moving on to the Behind Her Eyes cast who played supporting roles, Rob is an old friend of Adele. The two met during their therapy as they both used to have nightmares. He is seen in Adele’s flashbacks. Despite starting his entertainment career only in 2015, Robert Aramayo has already appeared in many films including Nocturnal Animals, Lost in Florence, Stray Dolls, Eternal Beauty and others. He will be playing the role of Beldor in Amazon Studios’ upcoming series The Lord of the Rings.

Tyler Howitt as Adam

Adam is Louise’s son. His parents are divorced. He mostly lives with his mother Louise and spends his weekends with his father. Other than his role as Adam, Tyler Howitt has acted in two other series, His Dark Materials and Apple Tree House.

Georgie Glen as Sue

Sue works with Louise. She is Louise’s only work colleague. Georgie Glen is known for her roles in The Crown, Les Miserables and The Victim.

Nichola Burley as Sophie

Sophie is a close friend of Louise with whom Louise shares her thoughts. Sophie and Louise often meet for a couple of drinks and talk about their lives. Nichola Burley is known for portraying Zoe in the BBC drama Born Equal. She was one of the leads in Street Dance 3D. She also played Isabella Linton in the 2011 movie edition of Wuthering Heights.

The other actors who were part of the cast of Behind Her Eyes with their recurring appearances in the series are Aaron Anthony and Aston McAuley. Anthony plays the role of Ian. Ian is Louise’s divorced husband and Adam’s father. McAuley plays Anthony Hawkins, a patient of David.

