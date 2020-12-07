Who Plays Yolanda Salvidar In Selena? Netflix Show Features The Pop Icon's Murderer

The new Netflix show Selena has attracted millions of fans of the Latin-American music icon Selena Quintanilla. The show that arrived on the platform on December 4, revolves around the early life of the Tejano singer Selena. While millions of fans are inundating Netflix to watch the story of the pop star come to life, most already know how her story ended tragically in real life. For the uninitiated, Selena Quintanilla was murdered at the age of 23, by the manager of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Read on to find out, “Who plays Yolanda Saldivar?”

Who plays Yolanda Salvidar?

Selena: The series, IMDb page reveals that the role of Yolanda Saldivar in the show is being portrayed by Natasha Perez, an actor and comedian. In an interview given to Entertainment Weekly, Perez revealed that although she had the experience of playing villains in previous projects this would be different this time. Before casting Perez, was aware of the fact that this time she will be portraying the woman who killed the beloved Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla. She says in the interview that she could not help but think that this could have a debilitating impact on her career. However, the role fascinated her from an actor’s point of view.

Selena season 1, introduced Saldivar is introduced for mere seconds in the finale. However, her appearance left a grave impact in minds of the fans. Perez revealed that she was fascinated from an actor's standpoint, to dissect what someone like that has gone through their minds.

Natasha Perez has starred in some impressive projects before

Natasha Perez is a genuine representative of the new generation of Renaissance women. Her IMDb reveals that she is not only an actor but also a voice-over artist, a journalist, radio and TV host, improv comedian, singer/songwriter, producer. She is indeed a true entertainer. Her previous acting work includes her performances in Lady in the Water, Baja, Adam Sandler starrer Spanglish and Ojala. One of her recent gigs includes her role as Jess in The Naked Man (2020) which also stars Alisha Boe and Daryl Sabara.

Selena on Netflix: The cast

According to the Netflix show's IMDb page, The Walking Dead fame Christian Serratos plays Selena. Actor Madison Taylor Baez stars as Young Selena and Gabriel Chavarria plays A.B. Quintanilla. Selena Quintanilla's sister Suzette is played by Noemi Gonzalez. Actor Juan Martinez stars Young A.B, while Ricardo Chavira plays Abraham Quintanilla. Daniela Estrada stars as Young Suzette and actor Seidy López play Marcella Quintanilla.

