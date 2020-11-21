Thanksgiving Movies On Disney Plus To Binge On With Your Loved Ones

Thanksgiving 2020 will be celebrated all over the world on November 26, 2020. People will gather with their family and enjoy a delicious feast. Many people also indulge in fun activities with their family and loved ones on thanksgiving. Several people opt for watching movies together and spend quality time. Disney Plus is an OTT platform where a variety of old as well as new movies is available to stream. People can also tune to Disney Plus movies to celebrate their thanksgiving. Here is a look at some of the best thanksgiving movies on Disney Plus that one can watch.

Thanksgiving movies on Disney Plus

The Greatest Showman

The 2017 musical drama helmed by Michael Gracey is one of the best Disney Plus movies to watch on thanksgiving. The movie features Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya in lead roles. The songs and music in the movie are mesmerising to watch and listen to. The movie has been made on a large scale in terms of production making it a visual treat to watch.

Pixar's Coco

The animated fantasy movie is a roller coaster ride of emotions. It is one of the best movies by Pixar that one can watch with their family. The musical movie has everything from some hilarious scenes to some of the best songs and also lots of love and emotions. Coco has also won several awards and accolades at the global stage.

The Lion King

Even though almost everyone has seen this movie, the 2019 live-action version remake has surely added the fresh element in the story. The story has everything ranging from action to emotion. Outstanding realistic CGI and voices from Beyonce, Donald Grover among others makes it one of the perfect thanksgiving movies on Disney Plus.

Home Alone

Another classic movie on Disney Plus that one cannot miss. A kid stays at house mistakenly and is then on a mission to defend his house from two burglars. The movie is a perfect family comedy to binge on thanksgiving. The movie spawned a successful movie franchise.

Black Panther

Black Panther is not only about a superhero or a royal African family, the movie has several action sequences packed with futuristic weaponry and gadgets. Late actor Chadwick Boseman has delivered one of the most powerful performances in his career. However, Killmonger also serves as a tough opponent. The hip-hop-influenced music score makes it even more interesting to watch.

Image Credits: Black Panther and The Lion King Instagram

