What Time Does Strip Down, Rise Up Release On Netflix? See Details About The Documentary

Strip Down, Rise Up is a Netflix Documentary directed by Michèle Ohayon. The documentary is shot by an all-female crew. It also features many pole dancing instructors. The plot of the documentary revolves around how a group of women take into the art of pole dancing to find their confidence while facing different inner struggles and try to overcome their traumas and fears. Read on to know what time does Strip Down, Rise Up release on Netflix?

What time does Strip Down, Rise Up release on Netflix?

Strip Down, Rise Up release date is scheduled for February 5, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Strip Down, Rise Up release time is at 12 am according to PT. The Indian subscribers on Netflix can stream the documentary Strip Down, Rise Up on Netflix on February 5, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the film from 8 am on Friday, while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about the release of Strip Down, Rise Up on Netflix. Take a look at the trailer of this 1 hour and 52 minutes long documentary that is set to release on Netflix on February 5, 2021.

Strip Down, Rise Up on Netflix

Strip Down, Rise Up is directed by the Academy Award nominee Michèle Ohayon, whose 1997's documentary titled Colors Straight Up was nominated for the awards. The documentary has a core message of women empowerment, talking about the same with People, Michele Ohayon mentioned that her film gives a voice to a diverse group of women who take ownership if their feminine side in order to rise to a positive being, as well as to reclaim their power. The trailer shows the women who have gathered to participate in this program, one could be heard saying, "It's not about feeling pretty, it's about feeling powerful." Another woman who is 50 years old as is a widow, says that her goal is to climb the pole.

