What Time Does 'The Girl On The Train' Release On Netflix? Details On The Thriller

Netflix is going to release the second film adaptation of the infamous psychological thriller novel The Girl On The Train by British author Paula Hawkins. This Hindi movie version of the book stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and others. With five million people already having watched its trailer on Youtube, it is surely a movie that people are looking forward to. If you are also eagerly waiting for the film, continue reading to know at what time does The Girl On The Train release on Netflix.

What time does The Girl On The Train release on Netflix?

This Bollywood rendition of the mystery novel by Hawkin is set to release on February 26, 2021. Although the exact The Girl On The Train release time is not specified by Netflix, the OTT platform is known for dropping new movies, episodes or seasons on 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time/3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. It is safe to assume that The Girl On The Train release time will also be the same. That is 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Friday. Initially, The Girl On The Train release date 2020 was supposed to be May 8. This was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Girl On The Train synopsis

Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) commutes on a train regularly and keeps thinking of the happy couple living near her house. She thinks that the neighbouring girl, played by Aditi Rao, has a perfect life that Mira once had. Things take a turn when Aditi’s character is found dead and Mira becomes the prime suspect. However, Mira has amnesia and has no recollection of anything that happened between a particular period of time. How Mira tries to remember things as the murder case is being solved is the crux of the movie’s plot.

The Hollywood adaptation, by the same name, that was released in 2016 starred Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Luke Evans and others. It won the Hollywood Producer Award at the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards. It was also accorded the Favourite Thriller Movie award at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

Another movie that plays with the themes of recollecting memories is Warrior Nun. It follows a young woman who wakes up one day and finds herself being a part of an ancient legacy of people who fight demons on earth. However, she does not remember the circumstances that got her into the situation. This ten-episode-series, Warrior Nun Netflix, features Alba Baptista, Tristán Ulloa, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner and Thekla Reuten in the main cast.

Image Courtesy: The Girl on The Train trailer on Netflix

