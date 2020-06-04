What Time Does 'The Last Days Of American Crime' Release On Netflix? Know Here

Edgar Ramirez starrer The Last Days of American Crime is soon to release on Netflix. The crime thriller drama is helmed by Olivier Megaton and will explore the crime genre like its popular rivals Taken 2 and Taken 3. The Netflix thriller is much awaited by fans and many are wondering when and what time it is releasing. Here is all you need to know about The Last Days of American Crime's Netflix release

What time does 'The Last Days of American Crime' release on Netflix?

The show is inspired by a graphic novel by the same name The Last Days of American Crime. When the novel released back in 2009, it garnered the attention of many graphic novel enthusiasts. The motion series is releasing on June 5, 2020, and the audience can watch the show by 12 am PT which is approximately 12.30 pm as per Indian Standard Time. The popular novel was originally penned by writer duo Rick Remender-Greg Tocchini.

Edgar Ramirez is playing the lead of the show and Anna Brewster, who is formerly known for her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will also be a part of the show's cast. A report by a news publication suggests that Michael Pitt of Boardwalk Empire was in talks for a special role on the show.

Watch the official trailer of the show The Last Days of American Crime

A short synopsis of the upcoming show The Last Days of American Crime

Edgar Ramirez essays the character of Graham Bricke on the show who is a criminal mastermind. He finally lands up on some big work with his newfound crime partners Shelby Dupree essayed by Anna Brewster and Kevin Cash essayed by Michael Pitt. The three plan a heist which would be their last crime. The title of the show is explained by the synopsis, "A bank robber joins a plot to commit one final, historic heist before the government turns on a mind-altering signal that will end all criminal behaviour." The show will be available on Netflix for users with a paid subscription.

