Netflix's Fuller House Reveals Aunt Becky's Absence In The Recent Episodes Of Season 5

The American actor, model, and producer Lori Loughlin lost a lot of roles after she and her husband were arrested for being involved in the nationwide college entrance exam cheating scandal. One of her highly-popular roles was of Aunt Becky in ABC's sitcom Full House and its sequel, the Netflix Original Fuller House. However, after she pleaded guilty of all the conspiracies, the reason behind Aunt Becky's absence in the final season of Netflix's Fuller House has finally been explained.

Netflix's Fuller House explains the absence of Aunty Becky after Lori Loughlin pleads guilty

Aunt Becky playing Lori Loughlin did not appear in the latter half of the fifth and the final season of the Netflix Original Fuller House. On Tuesday, the video-on-demand platform dropped the final episodes of the highly popular show which also revealed the whereabouts of Aunt Becky. In the episode titled 'Be Yourself, Free Yourself', Becky's husband, Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, mentioned his wife for the very first time since Lori Loughlin was arrested last year in march for her involvement in the college admission scandal.

After trying to turn a playdate into a sting operation to figure out who bit his beloved daughter Pamela, Jesse sought help from his niece D.J. Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure for advice. In the episode, D.J. asks Jesse, "You don't think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?", while Uncle Jesse responds saying, "Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother. I don't want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this". Furthermore, D.J. concludes saying "Right, because she'd tell you not to do what you're about to do".

However, the final season of Fuller House featured the triple wedding of D.J. and Steve Hale’s revived love story, Stephanie Tanner (played by Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy Gibbler (played Adam Hagenbuch)'s journey to figuring parenthood, and Kimmy Gibbler (played by Andrea Barber)'s topsy-turvy relationship with husband Fernando (played by Juan Pablo Di Pace). On the other hand, Lori Loughlin, who starred in the past four seasons of Fuller House, is now awaiting a judgement regarding her guilty plea on being involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

